A 19-year-old Indian origin man, Jaswant Singh Chail, who had allegedly attempted to assassinate Queen Elizabeth (95) on Christmas Day has been arrested and detained by the police under the Mental Health Act, according to reports. Jaswant Singh Chail reportedly wanted to kill the Queen and avenge the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre when 379 unarmed Indians were killed and 1100 wounded by British forces.

“Wanted to avenge Jallianwala Bagh massacre”



A 19-year-old Indian man, who scaled the Windsor Castle’s outer fence carrying a crossbow and triggered a security alarm, has been arrested in UK. The suspect, Jaswant Singh Chail, reportedly planned to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/GNmyReRv5I — WION (@WIONews) December 28, 2021

According to reports, the man scaled the walls of the Windsor Castle in Berkshire, south-east England, on Christmas Day dressed in black, donning a white mask and armed with a crossbow. The Queen was reportedly having breakfast when the 19-year-old man intruded on her premises and was later briefed about the illegal entry and break-in incident.

Reportedly, Jaswant Singh Chail was caught by armed police officers after his wall scaling attempt set off the alarms on Christmas morning. An alleged Snapchat video was also sent by the man to his Snapchat friends minutes before the break-in. In the video, a sinister hooded figure appeared with the crossbow speaking in a distorted voice while looking at the camera. The hooded figure said, “I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the royal family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” adding, “It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,”. Darth is a title assumed by Sith Lords who waged wars against the Jedi Knights in the popular Star Wars series.

A 19-year-old girl and former schoolmate of the suspect Chail said, “He was nerdy, but not in a way like, ‘I’m so clever’… he was pretty normal.” About Chail’s time in school, she said “he never had many views on anything to do with racism”, and added, “I don’t know if lockdowns are getting to him or something.” Jaswant Singh Chail reportedly lived in Southampton, Hants.

Besides, there was a small message along with the Snapchat video that read, “I’m sorry to all of those who I have wronged or lied to.” adding, “If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested.”

Chail’s father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told The Times, “Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what. We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs,”. Jasbir Singh Chail further stated that the family was going through a difficult time, he said, “From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy,”