Friday, December 17, 2021
Subramanian Swamy predicts Yogi’s victory in UP, issues a “warning” that applies to him, more than anyone else: Read details

Subramanian Swamy predicted that BJP will win UP elections, and some people will try to take credit for the same

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will return to power after the assembly elections next year. In a tweet posted today, he said that during his recent visit to Mathura, members of Virat Hindustan Sangam, an organisation established by him, Yogi Adityanath led BJP will large victory like 2017 and win 300+- seats.

However, for some reason, Swamy claimed that some people will try to grab credit, asking people to beware of the same. This is very ironic, because Subramanin Swamy himself is known for taking credits for numerous achievements, including many ones where he had lively no roles.

The most well-known incident of the same is the Ram Mandir case, as Swamy claims that Supreme Court had started daily hearing of the case only after his intervention. But the fact is that, the Supreme Court had rejected his intervention plea in the historic case. While the court had retained his plea on enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the Ram temple, the court had rejected his application for urgent hearing of the same.

The apex court ruling handing over the Ram Janmabhoomi site to Hindus was delivered in the original title suit where Swamy was not a party, as plea to intervene in the case was rejected by the court.

Just three days ago, Subramanian Swamy had taken credit for the governments of Chandrashekhar and PV Narasimha Rao, and BJP’s win in 2014. He said that historic win of BJP in 2014 under the leadership of Narendra Modi was because of his contributions towards Ram Setu, 2G spectrum case and other cases fought by him.

Swamy has taken credit similarly for many other court orders and government decisions, even in cases where his role is not clearly known. And now, the same person is warning against someone else taking claim for BJP’s victory in the upcoming UP polls.

 

