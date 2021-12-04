Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun in Uttarakhand today, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore. Addressing the crowd on the occasion, the PM talked said that these projects will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. He said how BJP governments focus on infrastructure development and slammed the Congress party for ignoring this area.

PM Modi said that at the beginning of this century, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had started a campaign to improve connectivity in the country. But after that, such a government ruled India for 10 years, that wasted valuable time of the nation and Uttarakhand. He said that for 10 years, only scams and corruption took place in the name of infrastructure, referring to the UPA regime led by Dr Manmohan Singh. He added to compensate for this loss, his govt is working on double speed on the ongoing connectivity ‘mahayagya’ in the country.

PM Modi informed that his government is investing Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure, and works are going on at a rapid speed on these projects. He assured that this massive improvement of connectivity in the country in the 21st century will play a major role in upgrading India to the category of developed nations.

Among the various projects launched today, today the foundation stone for Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor was also laid. Modi said that after this project is completed, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will reduce by half. The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun economic corridor will have a 16 km elevated corridor in the Shivalik forest range, in two sections of 12 km and 4 km. The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 8,300, crore and it is set to be completed by the end of 2024.

The prime minister informed that from 2007 to 2014, only 288 km of national highway was constructed in Uttarakhand. In comparison, the current govt has constructed more than 2000 km of national highway in the last 7 years. In those 7 years during the UPA govt, around Rs 600 crore were spent on national highways, while the current govt has spend more than Rs 12,000 crore on the same.

He alleged that the previous govt didn’t give importance to developing infrastructure on border areas, didn’t focus on building roads, bridges on the border. The PM said that it seems the UPA govt had resolved to demotivate the armed forces with its inaction on various matters like one rank one pension, modernisation of weapons, responding to terrorists etc.

The prime minister alleged that some political parties are indulging in vote bank politics by creating divisions in the society in the name of religion, caste, region etc. But the schemes of this government is for everyone, without any discrimination, he assured, saying that his govt gives priority to serving the people, not vote bank politics, PM Modi said.