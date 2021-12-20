The Netflix series Decoupled that features actor R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla is quite in the news for its hilarious, quirky take on upper-class urban life. The show has received both positive and negative reviews but is being discussed a lot on social media.

Recently, a video clip from the show went viral. In the scene, R Madhavan, who plays the role of the lead character Arya Iyer in the series, is seen trying to do some stretching exercises in a prayer room at the Delhi airport.

In the scene, Arya Iyer, a successful novel writer, is seen entering a ‘prayer room’ at the Delhi airport to find a space to do some stretching exercises because he has been suffering from back pain. Another middle-aged man is seen performing Namaz inside the room. When Madhavan starts his stretching exercises, the other person gets irritated. He stops his Namaz halfway and tells Aryan that it is a prayer room and not an exercise room.

Madhavan explains that his back hurts and he needs to do some stretching exercises before boarding the plane. He requests the man to be a little considerate, but the Namaz man refuses, he flatly tells Madhavan that he cannot do stretching exercises inside a prayer room.

The Namaz man even complains to the airport staff, who proceed to tell Madhavan that he is not allowed to do exercises because that room is for prayers only.

Madhavan, at this point, simply starts doing his stretching exercises while chanting the Gayatri Mantra. The Namaz man, who now cannot argue that Madhavan is not ‘praying’, is left baffled and furious.

In the series, the Namaz man is shown visibly irritated throughout the flight. He even keeps arguing with Madhavan and even behaves rudely with an air hostess chats with Madhavan.

The series ‘Decoupled’ is written by columnist and writer Manu Joseph. Author Chetan Bhagat also appears in several scenes throughout the series. The 8-episode series is about a misanthropic, but famous writer Arya Iyer and his wife Shruti, who is a successful professional too. The couple is considering divorce after falling out of love. The series explores their life in an affluent Gurgaon neighbourhood and the writer’s constant clashes with everyone he meets.