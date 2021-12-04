Journalist Vinod Dua, formerly associated with propaganda website The Wire, passed away today. His daughter Mallika Dua informed the same on Instagram.

“Our Irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away”, she said in an Instagram story. She further informed that the cremation will take place tomorrow at the Lodhi crematorium at 12 noon.

Dua had been unwell after having caught coronavirus earlier this year. He and his wife, Dr Chinna Dua, were both admitted to hospital where his wife had succumbed to the virus. Dua, while recovered, had not been keeping well. His daughter Mallika Dua earlier took to social media to say that he was extremely critical and prayed for his painless passing.

Mallika Dua’s story on Instagram

However, soon after this, there were rumours floating that he has already died and then Mallika eventually posted another update refuting rumours of him dying.

Mallika Dua’s story

However, he has now finally breathed his last.

While with The Wire, Vinod Dua was accused of sexual harassment and stalking. In a Facebook post, a filmmaker had accused Vinod Dua of stalking her and sexually abusing her. Dua had refused to face the lady who had accused him of abuse and The Wire had dissolved the probe committee out of frustration.