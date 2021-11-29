Monday, November 29, 2021
Journalists spread rumours about ‘me too’ accused Vinod Dua’s death, daughter clarifies he is still alive in the ICU

Mallika Dua had said that Vinod Dua is beyond critical in the ICU.

OpIndia Staff
Vinod Dua (Image Source: Deccan Herald)
4

Mallika Dua, daughter of ailing TV personality Vinod Dua, has refuted rumours that her father has passed away. Earlier, there were rumours circulating that Vinod Dua has died following prolonged illness. Mallik Dua has said that he is still in the ICU fighting for his life and requested people to avoid rumours.

Source: Anya Shankar/Indian Express

Journalists had earlier claimed that the TV personality had died. However, his daughter has clarified that he has not.

Source: Twitter

India Today journalist Ashraf Wani had also spread the rumour.

Source: Twitter

Mallika Dua had said earlier, “My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible.”

Vinod Dua was accused of sexual harassment and stalking. In a Facebook post, a filmmaker had accused Vinod Dua of stalking her and sexually abusing her. Dua had refused to face the lady who had accused him of abuse and The Wire had dissolved the probe committee out of frustration.

 

Searched termsVinod Dua died
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

