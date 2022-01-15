The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against 2,500 Samajwadi Party workers on the grounds of flouting COVID-19 norms. A notice was issued to party chief Akhilesh Yadav in this regard on Saturday, warning him against the violation of guidelines enforced by the Election Commission while the Model Code of Conduct is in effect.

The police informed in its notice that the state’s electoral code of conduct is in effect and that Section 144 has been enforced along with it. The police have requested the Samajwadi Party to refrain from gathering crowds and adhere to Covid norms implemented in the state in the wake of a resurgent wave of COVID-19 powered by the Omicron variant.

Swami Prasad Maurya, a former cabinet minister in the BJP government, and his followers joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday, in presence of several senior SP members, including party president Akhilesh Yadav. However, the election code of conduct and the Covid guidelines were not observed.

#Lucknow Police puts up a notice outside #SamajwadiParty office in view of violation of Model Code of Conduct, Section 144, #COVID protocols by the party yesterday, January 14



📸: ANI pic.twitter.com/a32REAj03s — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) January 15, 2022

After a large crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party headquarters for the joining-in event of two rebel ministers and some MLAs, the UP police filed a complaint against over 2,500 unknown persons for disobeying Covid-19 guidelines, according to news agency PTI. Officials said the FIR was filed in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines on Covid-related regulations.

According to the Lucknow Police Commissioner, the FIR was filed against roughly 2,500 Samajwadi Party leaders under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, 269, 270, and 341 as well as relevant parts of the Epidemic Diseases Act. He stated that video footage was collected prior to the filing of the FIR in this case. Lucknow Police disperse a throng formed outside the SP’s office for breaking the COVID-19 protocol, according to footage from the ‘Virtual Rally.’

Naresh Uttam Patel, the Uttar Pradesh unit chairman of the Samajwadi Party, claimed, “It was a virtual program that took place in our party’s office. We didn’t call anyone, yet they showed up. The COVID-19 procedure was followed.”

After the Lucknow Police posted the notice outside the Samajwadi Party’s office on Saturday, party president Akhilesh Yadav urged all leaders and workers to follow the Election Commission’s instructions. “I appeal to the leaders, party workers to abide by the EC guidelines, Covid protocols whenever they come to the office…I have also heard that a notice was also put up at our office today,” Akhilesh Yadav said, as reported by ANI.

#LIVE | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses media after Lucknow Police puts up a notice outside SP party office in view of violation of Model Code of Conduct, Section 144, COVID protocols by party workers on January 14



Tune in to watch #LIVE – https://t.co/L6XhADNqVg pic.twitter.com/nEhiUegZUn — Republic (@republic) January 15, 2022

Dinesh Singh Bisht, in charge of the Gautam Palli police station, has been suspended by the Election Commission of India for gross carelessness in the performance of his responsibilities.

Akhilesh Singh, Lucknow’s assistant police commissioner, and Govind Maurya, Lucknow’s additional city magistrate, were also ordered to give clarification over the massive crowd at the SP office by the poll authority.

In the midst of the Covid-19 wave, which is being driven by the Omicron variant across the country, the EC has barred political parties from campaigning physically until January 15.