Alec Baldwin blames right wing for accidental death of cinematographer

On Saturday (January 8), Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, currently under investigation, mysteriously blamed ‘right-wing hate’ for “misinformation” about the investigation process in the killing of Director of Cinematography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie ‘Rust.’

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said, “The best/only way we can honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth.” He claimed to have been insisting investigative agencies do everything in their power to find out what had actually happened.

“Any suggestions that we are not complying is a lie…As soon as we go for this process, by all means, we will comply. I have no worries about that. That will work itself out, regardless of what they say in these right-wing rag sheets and people who are all about hate,” Alec Baldwin alleged. He then went on to compare the ‘hate against him’ for the ‘accidental death’ of Hutchins to the US Capitol Hill siege of January 6.

During his 4:47 minute monologue, the actor claimed, “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit. That’s a lie.” His comments came at the backdrop of a search warrant issued by a New Mexico court.

Alec Baldwin suggested that the delay in investigation is due to the fact that he lived in New York while the incident took place in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin blamed the ‘investigation process’ for any ‘perceived delay’ in the probe, adding that the police force from another State need to follow certain protocols to seek information from him.

“They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t simply go for your phone, your photos or love letters to your wife…We are 1000% going to comply with all that,” he concluded.

Journalist accuses Hollywood actor of not co-operating with investigation agencies

Jack Posobiec, the Senior Editor of Human Events, pointed out how the actor had tried to blame the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and the January 6 incident on right wing hate. While emphasising that Baldwin had not been cooperating with the authorities, Posobiec stated, “He also claims he is complying with the investigation while obviously recording the video on his phone that the sheriff has ordered him to turn over.”

He also claims he is complying with the investigation while obviously recording the video on his phone that the sheriff has ordered him to turn over — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 8, 2022

The Background of the case against Alec Baldwin

On October 21 last year, American actor and producer Alec Baldwin was in the news for ‘accidentally’ shooting cinematographer Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of a movie ‘Rust’. Reportedly, the director of the movie was injured while the director of cinematography Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident. The incident took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County in New Mexico during the shoot of the film.

In December 2021, a search warrant was issued by the police for Alec Baldwin’s phone to be searched in connection with the death of Hutchins. The warrant was issued by a Sante Fe court in New Mexico. It said, “there may be evidence on the phone” that could be “material and relevant to this investigation”. Investigators were asked to confiscate Mr Baldwin’s Apple iPhone that is “believed to be in his possession”.

Only two weeks after Alec Baldwin gave his first interview about the shooting, the police thought that there could be evidence on his phone. The police now want to check the emails, photos, text messages, call logs and web browser history on Baldwin’s phone. According to reports, the police also want to see if any private messages were sent over social media platforms.

The Hollywood Actor has been known over the years for his violent antiques and eccentric behaviour, from fights with photographers to calling his then eleven-year-old child Ireland Baldwin a “rude, thoughtless little pig”