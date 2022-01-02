On Thursday (December 30), US Representative and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) was spotted ‘maskless‘ with her boyfriend Riley Roberts at a restaurant in Miami Beach in Florida. AOC came under fierce criticism from Republicans for being maskless, despite being a strong advocate of mask mandates.

The US Representative was criticised for her ‘winter getaway’ in Florida at a time when her Congressional district of New York has been reporting a daily average of 28,400 cases. New York also has strict masking and vaccine mandates for businesses, a decision supported by AOC. However, Florida has no mandatory face-covering rules due to an executive order [pdf] signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May last year.

AOC was thus questioned about her dual standards when she was spotted without a mask at the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach. After being caught off guard, the Democratic leader went on an unhinged Twitter rant about the ‘sexual frustration’ of Republicans instead of answering direct questions about the duality in her masking patterns.

War of words between AOC and Florida Governor

While reacting to the news about Cortez’s winter getaway on Friday (December 31), the official Team account of Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted, “Welcome to Florida, AOC. We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to Ron Desantis’ leadership.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Team Desantis

A day later, AOC responded, “Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)”

Her potshots at the Florida Governor were based on the fake news that DeSantis had been missing for 2 weeks while, in reality, he was busy accompanying his wife for her cancer treatment.

Screengrab of the tweet by AOC

Republicans are sexually frustrated for not getting to date me: AOC

Former Trump campaign adviser, Steve Cortes, posted a picture of AOC and her boyfriend Riley Roberts on Twitter and stated, “If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free Florida. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

On reading this, AOC went on a rant about the sexual frustration of Republicans for not getting the opportunity to date her. She wrote, “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.

Screengrab of the tweet by AOC

The US Representative further claimed, “It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

Screengrab of the tweet by AOC

On being told by the Editor of the Daily Wire, Ian Haworth, about his reluctance to date her, AOC claimed, “I’m glad you felt the need to share that with the world. Don’t worry, this is a totally normal thought to have and share as an editor of a right-wing website, and totally doesn’t prove my point at all. ‘I hear if you say it enough times you’ll actually start to believe it.” She then went on to blame ‘conservative news sites’ for creepy and concerning news headlines about women in politics.