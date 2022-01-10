‘Take money from others, but vote for AAP’: ECI issues notice to AAP for violating poll code in Punjab

The Election Commission has issued the first code violation notice to Aam Aadmi Party on January 9. The notice was issued by Sandeep Hans, district electoral officer, Patiala, for distributing leaflets in newspapers. In the pamphlets, AAP allegedly urged the voters to take money from other parties but vote only for AAP. The model code of conduct has come into force in all five poll-bound states on January 8 after poll dates were announced.

The DC has issued a notice to the party to clarify its position by Monday evening. The official spokesperson said, “We have issued a notice to AAP district chief Megh Raj. Stern action would be taken against the person who distributed the leaflets.” The pamphlet did not carry any name of the publisher or the printer.

Notably, the complaint was filed using the eVigil app that was launched by the Election Commission of India. It enables the citizens to file a complaint against political leaders and parties in case of a poll code violation.

The content of the pamphlet

Published in Punjabi, the pamphlet asked voters to take the money and other items that political parties offer in exchange for votes. It said, “These parties have looted Punjab. It is out of money. Hence, if any political party offers you money, take it. But give the vote to Aam Aadmi Party only. They will not know whom you have voted for.”

Pamphlet allegedly distributed by AAP. Source: Tribune

It further added Aam Aadmi Party could not offer money as it does not have funds. However, “If Aam Aadmi Party forms government in Punjab, it will make your life better. You will get free electricity. Every woman in your house will get Rs 1000. New schools and hospitals will be opened. Free treatment will be provided just like Delhi.”

It further alleged that the parties give money before the elections but do not work properly once they form a government. It said, “Do one thing. Take benefits before and after the elections. Take money from other parties before the election. Once Aam Aadmi Party comes in power, take benefit from the government. Choose ‘Jhaadu’ (party symbol of AAP).”

Interestingly, the pamphlet urged the voters to take a fake oath. It said, “If the other parties ask you to take oath to vote for them in exchange for money, take a fake oath. But in your heart, take oath in the name of Guru Maharaj or God and say, ‘In these elections, I am taking money from these parties, but I will vote for Aam Aadmi Party for the betterment of Punjab’. The other parties will not know what you are saying in your mind.”

Balbir Singh, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, was quoted by The Tribune saying AAP has not issued any such pamphlets. He said, “We have not issued the pamphlet and do not justify it. Apparently, someone has played a trick to defame us.”

AAP has history of making similar remarks.

This is not the first time AAP has asked the voters to accept money from other parties but vote for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal himself has made similar comments over the years.

In 2015, Kejriwal, while addressing a rally had asked people to take money from BJP and Congress but vote for AAP.

In 2017 during Goa elections, he had said same thing. Even then EC had sought reply over poll code violation.

And then third time in 2019 ahead of general elections, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Delhi, had made similar remarks yet again during a road show for then AAP candidate Raghav Chadha.