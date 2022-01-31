During the investigation in the Kishan Bharwad murder case, Gujarat ATS unearthed another conspiracy hatched by the accused Shabbir and Maulana Ayub Jawrawala of Jamalpur. As per the ATS officials, they had planned to kill a man identified as Sajan Odedara from Porbandar in May 2021. However, they could not locate Sajan in Porbandar.

IG Sheikh, Superintendent of Police, Gujarat ATS was addressing a press conference on Sunday where he said that in May 2021, Sajan Odedara, a resident of Porbandar, had allegedly made objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Following the alleged remarks, an FIR was filed against him. He had spent two months in jail as well.

Shabbir and Maulana Ayub had conspired to kill Sajan for his remarks. They also did recce on Sajan. However, when they went to Porbandar to kill Sajan, he was not found, so they could not kill him. The Police are investigating further if they had conspired to kill anyone else before or had any other person on their hit list.

Maulana Ayub told Shabbir death is the only punishment for ‘insulting’ prophet Muhammad

According to SP Sheikh, Maulana Ayub had brainwashed Shabbir. He had told Shabbir, “If anyone makes any objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, his only punishment is death.” Shabbir killed Kishan based on Ayub’s teachings. SP Sheikh further added that both Maulana Ayub and Shabbir are of extremist mindset.

The murder of Kishan Bharwad

Kishan Bharwad, a resident of district Ahmedabad, was shot dead on January 25 by two bikers in Dhandhuka taluka. Kishan was on his way home when two bikers came and shot at him. He died on the spot. The murder was executed in retaliation for an alleged social media post that Islamists found offensive. According to sources, the video shared by Kishan on social media had an image of Prophet Muhammad.

After the uproar, Kishan did not leave home for days. On Tuesday, he stepped out on his bike. According to an eyewitness, the two men who fired at Kishan were riding behind him, and at a turning at Modhwada, they fired their first shot. However, they missed it and then they fired again. He died on the spot, said the eyewitness.

Gujarat ATS and Gujarat Police initiated an investigation in the case. The two suspects, Shabbir and Imtiaz, were arrested by the Police. Two maulvis were also arrested for instigating the attack and providing weapons for the kill. The pistol and bike used in the crime have been recovered by the Police.