Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeEntertainmentDhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya part ways after 18 years, post heartfelt message on...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Dhanush and Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya part ways after 18 years, post heartfelt message on separation

Aishwarya is daughter of superstar Rajinikanth.

OpIndia Staff
Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa separate after 18 years of marriage
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa
5

On Monday (January 17), Kollywood actor Dhanush announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The actor is the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth.

As per reports, the duo tied the knot on November 18, 2004, when Dhanush was 21 and Aishwarya was 23 years old. They have two children, named, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

In a Twitter post, Dhanush wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…”

He further added, “Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all 🙂 Om Namashivaaya”

A similar message was posted on Instagram by Dhanush’s now estranged wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The playback singer concluded by pointing out that only love and understanding is necessary to comprehend her post.

It must be mentioned that Dhanush had worked in Aishwarya’s directional debut film ‘3’ and it also featured the song ‘Kolaveri Di’.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdhanush, aishwarya, dhanush aishwarya separation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,467FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com