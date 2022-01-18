Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa separate after 18 years of marriage

On Monday (January 17), Kollywood actor Dhanush announced his separation from his wife of 18 years, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The actor is the son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth.

As per reports, the duo tied the knot on November 18, 2004, when Dhanush was 21 and Aishwarya was 23 years old. They have two children, named, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.

In a Twitter post, Dhanush wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…”

He further added, “Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all 🙂 Om Namashivaaya”

A similar message was posted on Instagram by Dhanush’s now estranged wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

The playback singer concluded by pointing out that only love and understanding is necessary to comprehend her post.

It must be mentioned that Dhanush had worked in Aishwarya’s directional debut film ‘3’ and it also featured the song ‘Kolaveri Di’.