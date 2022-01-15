The study of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder in the investigation of the December 8 tragedy that killed many others, including the country’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, has been completed.

In its preliminary inquiry, the Court of Inquiry of the three agencies examined these tapes. It has been determined that the accident was caused by a mechanical malfunction, damage, or negligence. This information was provided by the Indian Air Force on Friday.

According to the Air Force, the accident occurred as a consequence of a rapid change in weather, which caused clouds to shift. As the helicopter flew into the clouds, the pilot became disoriented about his flight path. The Court of Inquiry has also made several suggestions based on the facts discovered in the inquiry, which are presently being examined.

“The Court of Inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage, or negligence as a cause of the accident. The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley.” the Indian Air Force said on Friday. “It led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain or CFIT.” It added.

While 13 of the 14 people on board died in the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh died a week later from his afflictions. General Bipin Rawat, as Chief of Defense Staff, was tasked with improving the country’s three armies’ ability to operate together. He also had a significant influence on the modernization of the army’s three wings.