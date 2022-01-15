Ahead of the assembly elections in five states, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Friday hit out at the Congress, SP and BSP for considering Muslims just as a vote bank. MRM further appealed to the minority community to vote for BJP and said that the Muslims felt most secure and happy under the BJP rule.

The MRM yesterday released a letter of appeal for distribution in the poll-bound states. According to reports, the leaflet seeking votes for BJP will be distributed among the minority community members of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The leaflet mentioned that the BJP has done a lot for Muslims and that it cared most about the minority community. “Over the past 70 years, all political parties treated Muslims as a vote-bank and turned them into bonded slaves through appeasement. This was broken by the Modi government in 2014 with his slogan of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’. That is why, in 2019, both Hindus and Muslims voted for the BJP. We request you to cast vote for the BJP this time,” the letter read.

Continuing to bash the opposition parties, the organisation stated that Congress, SP and BSP have long been running propaganda against the RSS and BJP. The minority community members are falsely being told that they will be thrown out of the country if BJP comes into power, it added.

It claimed that Muslims have suffered a lot due to poverty, illiteracy and hatred towards Hindus during the Congress regime. The MRM also praised various government schemes launched under PM Modi’s regime like Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojana, Jan Dhan yojana, Startup India, etc and said that Muslims have benefited a lot from these schemes.

“BJP is the biggest well-wisher of country and will continue to be so”, it said in the appeal letter pleading the minority community members to vote wisely in the upcoming election.