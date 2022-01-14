According to ANI, Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. Djokovic is technically prevented from obtaining a new Australian visa for three years unless specific conditions are met.

“Today I exercised my power under section 133C (3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” said minister Alex Hawke in an official statement.

BREAKING:



Alex Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, has cancelled Novak Djokovic's Australian visa "on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."



This is effectively a re-deportation order for the unvaccinated nine-time #AusOpen champion.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement on Friday that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to withdraw Novak Djokovic’s visa helps to safeguard Australia during the epidemic.

His statement read, “I note the Minister for Immigration’s decision in relation to Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa. I understand that following careful consideration, action has been taken by the Minister to cancel Mr Djokovic’s visa held on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods…”

In a recent, Novak Djokovic won his legal battle against the Australian government in an Australian court. The Federal Circuit Court in Australia reversed Djokovic’s deportation order which was passed because he entered Australia on January 5 without a legal cause for not being vaccinated against Covid-19. Djokovic was detained by immigration in Melbourne’s iconic Park Hotel after his visa was revoked.

Djokovic now needs to show an arguable case and file for a temporary injunction, but it’s hard to predict what the details of that case might be without having Hawke’s full explanation, Immigration lawyer Justin Quill said. If he does file for an injunction and receive it, it might allow Djokovic to train for and play in the Australian Open, he added.

Notably, Djokovic admitted last Wednesday (12/01/2022) that there were mistakes in his travel documents. He stated that his team had provided new information to the authorities. “We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic, and sometimes these mistakes can occur,” he stated in a statement.

Recently, a private talk between two reporters while they were off-air went viral on social media sites, in which they were heard ridiculing tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Mike Amor and Bec Maddern forgetting the camera/mic is always on #Djokovic

In the released footage, Channel 7 newsreaders Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor labelled Djokovic a “lying, devious a**hole.” The footage was probably taken from Tuesday night’s 6 p.m. bulletin.