In a matter that can instigate debates among the defence enthusiasts, India’s western neighbour Pakistan is all set to launch its first-ever National Security Policy on Friday ie 14th of January. According to the reports, the 100-page policy is said to be people-centric and a milestone that will help Pakistan in achieving economic goals. The policy will be unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hussain Nadim, Executive Director of the Islamabad Policy Research Institute shared his excitement to launch Pakistan’s very first national security policy. “Looking forward to the launch this Friday”, he tweeted sharing the first picture of the policy paper.

Looking forward to the launch of Pakistan’s very first national security policy this Friday. pic.twitter.com/SHK5GoE31G — Hussain Nadim (@HNadim87) January 11, 2022

An official of the Pakistan govt said that the release of the National Security Policy’s public version would set off a debate and that not the entire policy will be made public on Friday. The policy will be reviewed every year and at the time of change of government, according to the official. The said National Security Policy was approved by the federal cabinet on December 28, a day after it got the nod of the National Security Committee. The policy defines the direction the country should take in the coming years.

The official added that while Pakistan has separate defence, foreign and internal policies, the new National Security Policy would act as an “umbrella document”, providing direction for the future.

While Pakistan has always been a concern for India, the country in its National Security Policy has sought peace with its immediate neighbours, and said that ‘they are not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years’. However, the country has clarified that it has no plans to sort things with India until PM Modi is in power. One of the government officials talking to the Pakistan media, the Express Tribune, clarified that ‘there are no prospects of rapprochement with India under the current Modi-led government in New Delhi’.

The country also is planning to enhance trade and business ties with India without chasing a final solution to the Kashmir issue. The relations between India and Pakistan are at a halt since August 2019 when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir territory. Pakistan had then downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India.

It is important to note that for the first thirty years after Pakistan’s independence, their security policy has been India centric, resulting in three major wars in 1948, 1965 and 1971. Pakistan’s military leadership has been badly influenced by the jihadi mindset and is often criticized for patronizing radicals and terrorists. This time the policymakers are said to have taken a citizen-centric approach to national security and have placed a special emphasis on international security as well.