On Friday, giving a major boost to India’s defence system, the Philippines has accepted BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd’s proposal worth USD 374.9 million to supply a Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System Acquisition Project for its navy. As per reports, the Notice of Award has been communicated to BrahMos officials by the Philippines Department of National Defense.

Derek J. Grossman, defence research analyst from California shared the information on Twitter. “It’s official, the Philippines is getting India’s BrahMos”, he tweeted. The notice award for the contract to procure a Shore-based Anti-ship Missile system for the Phillippines Navy has sought a response from BrahMos Aerospace within 10 days.

It’s official, the Philippines is getting India’s BrahMos. China won’t be pleased! pic.twitter.com/t7evSjq7N3 — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) January 13, 2022

This is a couple of days after a range sea to sea variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired by India from the Indian Navy’s newly commissioned INS Visakhapatnam. “Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely,” the Defence Research and Development Organisation had written on Twitter.

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022

The Indian Navy had also celebrated the success. “The test-firing represents a twin achievement: Certifies the accuracy of the ship’s combat system and armament complex. Validates a new capability the missile provides the Navy and the Nation,” it had tweeted.

– certifies the accuracy of the ship’s combat system & armament complex.

– validates a new capability the missile provides the Navy & Nation.



Augurs very well for #AatmaNirbharBharat & provides the Navy yet another shot in the arm.



This is a historic day indeed

Sam no Varunah! — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2022

According to the reports, BrahMos, a Joint Venture between India and Russia for the development specializes in the production of supersonic cruise missile systems. BrahMos is the potent offensive missile weapon system already inducted into the Armed Forces and is used by the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force as well as Indian Army.