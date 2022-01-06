More and more evidences are appearing exposing the lies of the Punjab government and Congress party over the security beach of PM Modi’s convoy in the state yesterday. After the VVIP convoy was blocked by protestors when the PM was going to Hussainiwala, Punjab CM and some Congress leaders had alleged that it had happened due to a sudden change of PM’s travel plans, and Punjab Police was not aware of such changes.

Some Congress leaders were claiming that PM Modi was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur, and the road travel was a sudden change. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is also claiming that the road route was not planned. In an interview with India Today, he claimed that in the plan received from PMO, the road route was not mentioned, and only the helicopter ride was mentioned.

‘There was no plan for the road route, therefore we didn’t make any arrangements for the same’, he said. He claimed that the plan for travelling by road was made at the last moment, and the state govt was not aware of it. He also claimed there was no security threat to PM’s life, saying that only a dozen people had blocked the road, and they could have been removed easily.

However, that claim is wrong, as visuals show that protestors had parked dozens of vehicles to block the road, and Punjab Police personnel were part of the protestors, having tea with them.

Moreover, the union home ministry has already clarified that although the PM was to take a helicopter, the road route was already planned as an alternate route as per security protocol. As the helicopter ride was not possible due to bad weather, the already planned road route was taken, which was informed to Punjab Police. The Home Ministry had said that as per the contingency plan, the Punjab govt was supposed to deploy additional forces to secure the alternate road, which was not done.

Police memo talked about possible road blockade by farmers

Now documents have appeared revealing that ADGP Law and Order of Punjab Police had sent instructions for traffic management due to PM Modi’s travel and the rally he was going to address, which included instructions for alternate road route in case helicopter ride is cancelled. Media has accessed three such letters sent by the ADGP (L&O) to Ferozepur police asking to ensure adequate security arrangements, which were sent on January 1, 3 and 4. These internal memos show that police had already anticipated that the PM may have to take the road due to bad weather, and the cops were asked to be prepared for it.

In the memo sent on January 1, it was said that due to bad weather and rain, the PM and other VIPs may travel by road, and the Chandigarh to Ferozepur route may be used. Accordingly, planning for the alternate route in case of bad weather was asked to be done in advance.

In the second memo sent on January 3, the ADGP had said that police force should be deployed on the route so that there is no possibility of protestors blocking the road. The cops were also asked to form mobile police teams to patrol the road so that if there is any blockade, it can be removed.

The letter sent on January 3

“Please ensure that protestors don’t block the rally route, plan advance alternate routes”, the ADGP had written. The letter had further said, “Deployment on routes should be in groups and be mobile just in case it needs to be moved to remove blockade.

The letter sent on January 4

The third letter sent on January 4 specifically talked about possible blockade by farmers, asking the cops to prevent this. The ADGP had asked the police to be ready for traffic diversions in case of such blockades. The letter had said, “You are requested to make necessary security, traffic route arrangements in your area, by deploying force at important points. You are further directed to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and they should not be allowed to move to the Ferozepur district to disrupt the rally. Any dharna may result in roadblocks therefore please make necessary traffic diversions in advance. Please brief your SPs personally to assess a plan of farmers and make necessary arrangements.”

It is notable that while the CM is still insisting that PM’s road route was not pre-planned, his own deputy has already refuted him. Yesterday the deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had admitted that everyone in the administration was aware of the road route selected as contingency plan. Admitting that it was a major security lapse, he had said that the alternative route was to be there, which was not done. He said that as the pre-planed route was blocked by protesters, an alternate route should have been planned, and it was a lapse on the part of police.