The specially-abled girl who was found left to die in a critical condition at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, after suspected rape, has undergone major surgeries and is currently stable. Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena has confirmed that doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now.

The girl was rushed to the JK Lone hospital and admitted to the ICU after being found in an unconscious state on the flyover on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Minister while speaking to ANI has assured that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the matter. “SIT has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest”, He added. The Minister has assured that the entire treatment of the girl will be the government’s responsibility.

The doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now. SIT has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest: Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena pic.twitter.com/GWdPTYVKxy — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla said, “The minor was admitted at around 2 am, was under shock and bleeding profusely. A blood transfusion was done. She is stable and has undergone surgery, where plastic surgeons and gynaecologists were called. Her blood pressure has come back to normal.” Owing to the nature of wounds, the police believes the girl was raped and has been brutalised with sharp weapons.

SP Tejaswani Gautam informed that over 150 CCTV cameras in the area are being examined and probable suspects are being interrogated.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia has raised serious questions about the safety of women in the state. She tweeted, “Rajasthan has become No 1 in crimes against women. This cannot be tolerated. The Congress government needs to take urgent steps to protect women and save them from exploitation.”

The state of women safety in the state has been alarming for the past months, with several cases of rape and molestation being reported. On January 10, a mentally challenged woman was brutalised by two men in Banswada. On January 9, it was reported that an std 11 student was gang-raped by three people, after being kidnapped by her own teacher in Jodhpur. In Nagaur, on January 08, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to the bushes and raped.