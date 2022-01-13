Thursday, January 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Raped and left to die, specially-abled minor girl undergoes surgery, minister assures justice
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Raped and left to die, specially-abled minor girl undergoes surgery, minister assures justice

"Rajasthan has become No 1 in crimes against women. This cannot be tolerated. The Congress government needs to take urgent steps to protect women and save them from exploitation," tweeted former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

OpIndia Staff
specially-abled girl raped in Alwar. Rajasthan
Representational image, via Twitter
4

The specially-abled girl who was found left to die in a critical condition at the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan, after suspected rape, has undergone major surgeries and is currently stable. Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena has confirmed that doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now.

The girl was rushed to the JK Lone hospital and admitted to the ICU after being found in an unconscious state on the flyover on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Minister while speaking to ANI has assured that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the matter. “SIT has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest”, He added. The Minister has assured that the entire treatment of the girl will be the government’s responsibility.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla said, “The minor was admitted at around 2 am, was under shock and bleeding profusely. A blood transfusion was done. She is stable and has undergone surgery, where plastic surgeons and gynaecologists were called. Her blood pressure has come back to normal.” Owing to the nature of wounds, the police believes the girl was raped and has been brutalised with sharp weapons.

SP Tejaswani Gautam informed that over 150 CCTV cameras in the area are being examined and probable suspects are being interrogated.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia has raised serious questions about the safety of women in the state. She tweeted, “Rajasthan has become No 1 in crimes against women. This cannot be tolerated. The Congress government needs to take urgent steps to protect women and save them from exploitation.”

The state of women safety in the state has been alarming for the past months, with several cases of rape and molestation being reported. On January 10, a mentally challenged woman was brutalised by two men in Banswada. On January 9, it was reported that an std 11 student was gang-raped by three people, after being kidnapped by her own teacher in Jodhpur. In Nagaur, on January 08, a two-and-a-half-year-old child was taken to the bushes and raped.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan rape Alwar, Rajasthan rape case, Rajasthan Tijara flyover
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SBSP’s OP Rajbhar calls BJP ‘enemy of OBCs’ but fails to list even one thing that his alliance partner Akhilesh did for non-Yadavs

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Sinha of Times Now Navbharat asked Rajbhar to list 10 things that the Samajwadi Party, his new alliance partner, has done for the OBCs and especially non-Yadavs in their years in power. Rajbhar was seen fumbling and making obscure allegations.
Social Media Fact-Check

Bihar Congress shares manipulated media of UP Deputy CM Maurya

OpIndia Staff -
In the manipulated video, Bihar Congress made it appear like Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM KP Maurya was being critical of PM Modi

Liberals selectively quote Swami Vivekananda to “secularise” the Hindu icon, but here’s how he continues to inspire a billion youth

Congress leader Rita Yadav, who was shot in Sultanpur, had planned the attack herself to get a ticket in the UP elections

BJP MLA asks UP Police to book Rohini Singh under IT act for conspiring to defame him: Details

Anti-China sentiments in Nepal rising over Beijing’s interventionist and expansionist policies: Report

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,698FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com