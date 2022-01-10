On January 10, Ranjona Banerji, journalist and board member of Latika Roy memorial, expressed her happiness over Bharatiya Janata Party leaders testing positive for Covid-19. She was replying to a tweet of another journalist Deepal Trivedi of Vibes of India, where she had urged the Election Commission to ban intra-state travel amidst the Covid-19 pandemic for election rallies. Banerji replied to the tweet with a laughing emoji.

Ranjona Banerji is a part of the left ecosystem. A simple scroll through her timeline shows how well she spreads anti-Hindu propaganda. One of the tweets that she retweeted recently was of Khalistani sympathizer Pieter Friedrich who is allegedly on hunger strike for the made-up stories of attacks on Indian Christians. Banerji is associated with the infamous Latika Roy Memorial, the same organization that has been accused of anti-CAA propaganda, dubious links with China and spiteful lies.

Banerji is one of the Board members of the Latika Roy Foundation.

Jo Chopra and her Left-leaning propaganda

Notably, the Director of Latika Roy Foundation, Jo Chopra McGowan, recently tweeted a piece of fake news that Christmas was banned in Uttarakhand. Her claims were refuted by authorities and netizens alike, after which she had to issue an apology where she alleged her tweet was misinterpreted.

McGowan, who is a US citizen, later deleted the tweet. As of now, her Twitter account no longer exists. Amidst all the criticism, stark details pertaining to the NGO director and her family have come to the fore. Interestingly, Jo Chopra and her husband Ravi Chopra both run separate NGOs and receive funding from foreign countries. Their son is married into a Chinese family, Vijay Gajera, a Twitter user, said in a Twitter thread posted by him detailing the shenanigans of the NGO director and her husband.

In a subsequent tweet, Patel said Ravi Chopra was appointed head of the committee on the Chardham Road project, adding that he was against the proposed idea of broadening the width of the road, whereas in his committee, 12 people were in support of a 12-meter wide road.

Besides, Ravi Chopra is also a part of the leftist cabal that includes the likes of Harsh Mander, Prashant Bhushan, Teesta Setalvad etc. Ravi Chopra was one of the many signatories to a petition floated by leftists against the Central government. Chopra was also among the signatories who urged the Supreme Court to reconsider contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan.

In addition to this, Ravi Chopra’s wife, Jo Chopra, has also peddled misapprehensions about the Citizenship Amendment Act, driving a wedge between different religions and stoking unfounded fears that CAA would disenfranchise Muslims.