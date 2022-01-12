BJP MLA from Bhadohi Ravindra Nath Tripathi has asked Uttar Pradesh police to file a case against The Wire journalist Rohini Singh under the IT act over a tweet where she alleged that he had left the saffron party. The BJP leader accused Singh of conspiring to defame him, spreading rumours and causing him mental stress with her tweet.

‘It is a request to Uttar Pradesh police to book a case under IT act and initiate action against @rohini_sgh for conspiring to defame me, spreading falsehoods and causing me mental agony,” Tripathi tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस से



आग्रह है कि उक्त @rohini_sgh पर मुझे साज़िश के तहत बदनाम करने, झूठी अफ़वाह फैलाने और मुझे मानसिक तनाव देने हेतु आई टी एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्यवाही करने का कष्ट करें । pic.twitter.com/Ii90FTdtA0 — Ravindra Nath Tripathi🇮🇳 (@Ravindranathbjp) January 12, 2022

Tripathi’s request to UP police was in reference to the now-deleted tweet by Rohini Singh where she took a swipe at the BJP MLA, stating that he is next in the line of UP BJP legislators to resign from the party.

“Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi also left the BJP. However, the former announcement will be made when Keshav Maurya tweets: ‘I don’t know why he left the BJP. He should reconsider his decision’,” Rohini Singh tweeted.

The tweet sparked outrage on social media, with many accusing Ms Singh of fanning unfounded rumours and misleading information, following which the journalist who is said to have close links to the Samajwadi Party deleted it.

As assembly polls approach, legislators change parties in the hope of greener pastures

Uttar Pradesh, Cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan tendered his resignation from the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government. Dara Singh Chouhan who handled the Forest and Environment portfolio submitted his resignation to the Governor today afternoon. He served as the Minister of Forest and Environment in the UP government.

In his resignation letter, he had accused the BJP-led Government of neglecting the issues of Dalits, members of the backward castes, farmers and the unemployed youth. Chauhan’s resignation comes a day after Senior Minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post accusing the party of similar reasons.

Amidst the volatile political happenings in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, several leaders have resigned and joined new parties to claim new relevance. Last week, MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana had left the BJP to join RLD in Delhi. Today morning, Samajwadi Party leader Hariom Yadav from Sirsaganj has joined the BJP. Yadav happens to be a close aid and relative of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Apart from this, Congress leader Naresh Saini and Ex-BSP MLA Dharampal Singh have also reflected towards the BJP.