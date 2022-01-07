A day after the Punjab Police allowed a frenzied mob of protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami lambasted a UK-based human rights activist Jas Uppal for trivialising the security breach.

During a debate held on the channel on Thursday (January 6), Goswami interrogated Uppal for downplaying the dangerous situation and dubbing it a democratic protest. “Will anyone be allowed to do this in the UK with Boris Johnson?” Arnab Goswami asked. “You know Miss Uppal, today if you take 20 environment activists and try to block Walsall bridge, you will be picked up and locked up. And it has happened repeatedly,” he said.

Goswami added, “Assume the Prime Minister of the UK is on the road. And there is someone who disagrees with him. There are so many people who don’t like Brexit. Suppose they block his road and have a go at him. What will the Mi5 do?” On being confronted with facts, the human rights activist claimed that it was a democratic right to protest and hold demonstrations.

At that point, a miffed Arnab Goswami stated, “I am tired as hell about people in the UK and America, teaching Indians about democracy.” The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief pointed out how the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which came into existence in 1947, had carried out several assassinations in the country. He added how assassinations of key officials have been a part of this record.

When asked about the ‘right to protest’ and whether PM Boris Johnson’s convoy could similarly be stopped in the UK, Jas Uppal refused to answer the question. She later conceded that a protest similar to one faced by PM Modi in Punjab would have been classified as an ‘act of crime and terrorism’ in the UK.

On being grilled by Arnab Goswami, the human rights activist failed to come up with convincing answers. “Can you protest like this before Boris Johnson?” the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief put out a straightforward question. “What has Boris Johnson got to do with it?” asked Uppal. He then urged her to protest against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbin. However, she kept on pestering Goswami about the relevance of the question. Goswami clarified, “You can’t do that in that country. So don’t lecture me.”

Security breach in Punjab endangered the life of PM Modi

On Wednesday (January 5), the Punjab Police, in a major lapse, had allowed political protestors to block the Prime Minister’s convoy. It was blocked for over 20 minutes by protestors at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala. In a statement, the Home Ministry has stated that the PM was scheduled to visit the National Martyr’s Memorial in Punjab’s Hussainiwala by helicopter.

However, due to adverse weather conditions, the helicopter ride was cancelled and the PM chose to go by road. As per protocol, necessary confirmations were sought from the Punjab DGP and the PM’s convoy started after the confirmation for security arrangements was provided by Punjab Police. However, at a flyover about 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the road was found to be blocked by some protestors.

The Prime Minister’s vehicle was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes, as per the statement. While calling this a major lapse in the security of the PM, the Home Ministry stated that the PM’s travel plan was communicated well in advance to the state government. The state government is required to make necessary arrangements for security, logistics and also make a contingency plan ready in case of unexpected issues.