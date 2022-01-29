On Saturday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for giving tickets to criminals and supporting them ahead of the state assembly elections. In an election rally at Baghpat, Yogi Adityanath said that development has never been Samajwadi Party’s agenda.

Further hitting out at the SP candidates, he said that if criminals became MLAs, there would be an environment of threat all around. “SP has no development oriented thinking”, he said adding that before 2017, riots would take place everywhere in the state, development was stalled and anarchy was at its peak. “Look at their candidates from Moradabad, one of them had said ‘It’s good to see the Taliban in Afghanistan.’ Taliban means the opposer of humanity… You’re supporting it shamelessly and SP gives them tickets,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He also slammed BSP for giving tickets to criminals and said that the party is competing with SP in this regard. “There is a competition between SP and BSP to give tickets to the biggest criminal. If these criminals become MLA, they will produce guns, not flowers and there is only one way to treat them: JCB and bulldozer,” he said.

He also stated that in SP’s regime, the law and order in Uttar Pradesh were messed up, and slammed the party for withdrawing cases for attacks on kar sevaks during Ram Janambhoomi movement. “SP withdrew cases against those involved in the terrorist attack on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. Their cap is painted with the blood of innocent Ram Bhakts”, he said. He added that ‘more than 60 Hindus were killed and over 1500 Hindus were put behind bars during in Muzaffarnagar riots’.

CM Yogi Adityanath added that SP had nothing to do with women safety, so much so that girls feared to go to schools. He reiterated there was a competition going on between SP and BSP to give tickets to the biggest criminal. “How was the (law and order) situation before 2017? Women safety was in danger, so much so that girls could not go to school and Mulayam Singh Ji would say: boys make mistakes. Their sympathy is not with women and youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath noted the developments undertaken by the state during the BJP’s regime. He said that BJP has respected the faith of citizens and constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad with state of the art facilities at a cost of Rs 94 crore, while SP had built a Haj House in Ghaziabad.

He also highlighted waiving off farmers’ loans, restarting of the Ramala sugar mill in the western region and the beautification work of a Shiv temple in Ghaziabad.

The Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.