Bhupendra Shakya, the district panchayat member elected from ward number 18 of Saurikh, the Nagar panchayat in Kannauj district, Uttar Pradesh has claimed that he was saved by a whisker after some goons opened fire on his car in broad daylight for refusing to join the Samajwadi Party. Taking to Facebook on January 13, the BJP leader informed how some goons had managed to breach the security and open fire at him near his house.

According to a report by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the incident took place on Wednesday, January 12, when Bhupendra Shakya was returning to Saurikh from Chhibramau.

In his complaint, the Zila panchayat member has named Vivek Kumar Shakya, Annu Sharma, Dilip Pal, resident of village Paraur and Rahul Yadav, resident of village Khanpur as the accused. Based on the complaint a case has been registered and the Uttar Pradesh police are trying to nab the accused.

Bhupendra Shakya told the police that the 4 accused had been pressuring him to join the Samajwadi Party. They had threatened him with life if he did not concede to their demands, said Shakya.

Narrating what transpired on Wednesday, Bhupendra Shakya told the police that he was returning to Saurikh from Chhibramau when the four accused, who also came in a car, tried to intercept his car near the Ishan river bridge in Sakhauli, Uttar Pradesh. Shakya added that when he did not stop, Rahul Yadav opened fire on his car with the intention of killing him.

After escaping narrowly, the Zila Panchayat member reached out to the BJP’s top leadership and informed them of the situation. Based on his complaint an FIR was registered against the accused.

Informing the same, Inspector in charge, Madan Gopal Gupta was quoted by Dainik Jagran as saying that a case has been registered. Soon the accused will be arrested.

Meanwhile, Bhupendra Shakya claims that after the case against the accused was filed, they came to his house on Thursday and threatened his father with death if the complaint was not withdrawn. Following this, some BJP leaders met with Prashant Verma, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, to inform him of the situation. For added security, a police team was stationed outside the Zilla Panchayat member’s home.