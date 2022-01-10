Wife-swapping racket busted in Kottayam, Kerala, 7 arrested so far

On Sunday, seven people were detained when police raided a wife-swapping network in Kottayam. The police crackdown occurred when a woman claiming to be the wife of one of the racket’s participants made shocking internet revelations.

The lady, a housewife, also filed a complaint with Karukachal police, alleging that her husband pushed her to have sexual intercourse with someone else. The arrest of the accused, a Karukachal local, led the authorities to unearth a larger network. According to the authorities, around 1,000 couples were involved in the racket.

The detained individuals are from the districts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha. The scam operated on multiple social media sites, including Facebook and Telegram, according to Karukachal police.

According to officers, the sex racket’s participants also comprised some professionals and members of society’s upper echelons. Member couples that meet on a regular basis swap women, and there have been occasions where a lady was shared by three men at the same time. Money was also exchanged in exchange for the provision of their companions.

According to a report in The Times of India, the authorities discovered social media groups where members could engage in wife-swapping, cuckolding, threesomes, and unnatural sex. Some organisations had over 5,000 members. Many professionals, including attorneys and physicians, have joined these forums under false names. Many people, including women, willingly engaged in such sexual practices. However, some women were coerced into such acts by their husbands.

The police suspect that the operations are the result of a well-established scam. The gang communicated using the chat apps Messenger and Telegram. The gang reportedly swapped photos and scheduled meetups on various networks. Some guys involved in the wife-swapping business were claimed to charge money for passing over women to others.

Similar case reported in Gujrat in 2021

In a similar case reported last year, a 34-year-old lady from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad accused her husband of attempting to force her to participate in a wife-swapping agreement with his elder brother. The lady, a mother of two children, also claimed that her husband attacked her when she refused to follow him.

The woman went on to say that her husband’s brother had abused her. She told a few mutual acquaintances about her traumatic situation, and they tried to talk to her husband and his brother. Her spouse is accused of threatening their mutual pals. The woman then decided to go to the police station.