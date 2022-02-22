Friday, February 11, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old girl murdered, buried in a septic tank by accused Rajol Singh, son of former SP Minister late Fateh Bahadur Singh

The Police has recovered the body of the girl buried in the property of the accused who has been identified as Rajol Singh, son of late Samajwadi Party minister Fateh Bahadur Singh.

OpIndia Staff
Girl murdered in Unnao by son of SP leader
Image for Representational Purpose (Source- India.com)
In yet another horrific incident, a 22-year-old girl was found murdered at the Ashram of late former Samajwadi Party Minister Fateh Bahadur Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The Police has recovered the body of the girl buried in the property of the accused who has been identified as Rajol Singh, son of late Samajwadi Party minister Fateh Bahadur Singh.

The girl’s family had accused Rajol Singh for abducting and murdering the 22 year old girl on December 8. The Police had then lodged a missing person’s FIR in the case and arrested Singh on the basis complaint by the family.

According to the Unnao Police, the buried body was recovered from a septic tank from a plot near Singh’s Ashram in Kabba Kheda area of the district. ASP Shashi Shekhar said that the Police had started investigating the case after the complaint was registered in December. “Rajol had called the girl to the Ashram and killed her with the help of his friends. Later they covered the body and buried it into the septic tank. The case is more than just a murder. We are further investigating”, he added.

The girl’s mother, Rita Devi in her statement to the media has however alleged that the Police did not cooperate in the case. “My daughter was kidnapped by Rajol Singh 50 days ago while she was in the Unnao market. I told them (Police) that she was trapped inside the Ashram. They did not pay attention and instead said that the girl was adult and would come back herself. They also did not allow me to go to the Ashram. I knew my daughter was inside. The Police stopped answering to my calls. And now three months later, they’ve pulled her dead body out”, the mother cried.

She added that the Police Inspector Prem Narayan Dixit had accompanied her to the Ashram earlier to investigate the case. “He looked into the entire Ashram but deliberately avoided the room that was close by. He said that the room had nothing to do with the Ashram. He didn’t let me also go there. The Police knew where my daughter was but avoided to take action then”, she alleged.

It is pertinent to note that on January 24, the girl’s mother had tried to attempt suicide by jumping in front of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s vehicle. She was seen demanding action against the accused. Several videos the woman had gone viral then. The Police had interrogated Rajol Singh on February 4 for eight hours in which he revealed his companion Suraj as his accomplice. Police have arrested Suraj now.

The accused Rajol Singh was in love with the girl but was rejected by her as he was much older. In retaliation, he along with his friends killed the girl and buried her in the Ashram built by his father. Reports mention that Rajol Singh is not a member of the Samajwadi Party but has history of encashing the power of his father’s position.

The Police has assured the family to punish all the accused in the case. So far one person has been arrested. Investigations are underway.

 

