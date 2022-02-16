When the Chief Minister of Punjab mocked citizens and migrants from Uttar Pradesh and cautioned them on visiting the state, Priyanka Gandhi clapped, demonstrating how rotten her personal resolve to public welfare is.

Taking offence at Rahul Gandhi’s remarks calling us stupid in Wayanad and his dear sister clapping on while the Chief Minister of a state ridiculed us, I am writing here to make them a reminisce of the contribution of us, the ‘bhaiyyas,’ of Uttar Pradesh to this nation.

Do you despise us because we have given the most Prime Ministers? But that could not be the reason as your father, Rajiv Gandhi, also resorted to UP to make his way to the parliament.

Do you people hate us because we contributed to your party losing the 2014 or 2019 general elections? Or because we made Rahul Gandhi lose the Amethi seat in the 2019 elections? This could be the reason because that’s what after which you rushed to Wayanad to save your existence in the parliament.

And by the way, why us, why Uttar Pradesh?

Do you people even have any idea what Uttar Pradesh as a state has given to this nation? We are the largest state in terms of the human workforce. Our people can be traced everywhere across the globe contributing to the global community and earning respect and foreign exchange for India.

And for your kind information, Uttar Pradesh is the top farming state in India and according to the agriculture Census 2015-16, UP has 2.382 crore agriculture landholdings – the highest in the country.

In terms of modern technology and apparatus, UP is manoeuvring with the best efforts to bring in state-of-the-art technology in fields ranging from agriculture to road construction to the health sector. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of airports in India, and that is obviously not because of your party, or I’d rather say your family.

I am not flaunting my political affiliations with any political party, but the disdain which you people have on us must be uprooted from the very depth.

Instead of hating, you and your family should have been generous to the people who voted for you continuously for years hoping that you’ll be making their lives better.

Let me advise you one thing, hating us, and for that matter, anyone, will not take you anywhere in time. This is the nation that has taught the world the virtues of love and inclusiveness. This is the nation that has been at the forefront of teaching this world the concepts of tolerance and peace. And, Uttar Pradesh, is the state of love that is well known in the universe for its etiquette and hospitality. So, better not belittle these people again. You must never forget that we are the ones who showed you the way out of UP. And if you hate us for this reason, keep hating!

Uttar Pradesh shall oust everyone who has no respect and affection for its people and we will keep working for the country we live in for our lifetime.

Until next time,

Pallav

A ‘bhaiyya’ from Uttar Pradesh