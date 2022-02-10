Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has deployed his wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter for election campaigning in the Punjab assembly elections. According to the reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, and daughter, Harshita, will visit Punjab on Friday to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann.

Sunita Kejriwal and her daughter will attend AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Jansabha’ in the Dhuri area of Sangrur district on February 11.

Sunita Kejriwal took to Twitter to inform about her visit to Punjab. She said, “I am going to Dhuri with my daughter tomorrow to ask for votes for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann.”

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

This can be seen as a foray of Sunita Kejriwal into active politics. Ahead of Delhi assembly elections, she had accompanied her husband during the campaigning. But is the first time she will be campaigning for someone else. Like her husband, she is also a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and she took voluntary retirement from the service in 2014. During her tenure as an IRS officer, she held the position of the Commissioner of Income Tax at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced Bhagwant Mann as their Chief Minister candidate following a telephonic survey. More than 93 per cent of people voted for him in a phone line survey.

Bhagwant Mann, who is an MP from Sangrur, will contest the Punjab election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.