Asaduddin Owaisi insinuates he is like Mahatma Gandhi, says ‘if you kill one Owaisi, lakhs of Owaisis will be born’

After likening himself to Mahatma Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi asked Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to probe the firing incident 'properly' and give the impression to the people that the investigating authorities are independent.

On Saturday (February 5), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi insinuated a comparison between himself with Mahatma Gandhi and alleged that those who fired gunshots at his convoy were the ones who assassinated the ‘Father of Nation.’ Owaisi was allegedly targeted in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh during an election campaign on Thursday (February 3).

He claimed, “Those who fired bullets were also the ones who killed Gandhi. I talk about the rights of the people, hence the bullets were fired. I talk about the stake (of Muslims), so the shot was fired. When I talk within the ambit of the Constitution, the evildoers cannot tolerate it… If one Owaisi dies, I bequeath you to produce lakhs of Owaisi.”

“How logical it is to provide me Z security if the BJP (government) can’t protect the common man? Guns can’t stop me. I do not want security, I want a share. Make Muslims of India and the poor A category citizens,” he further alleged.

After likening himself to Mahatma Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi asked Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to probe the firing incident ‘properly’ and give the impression to the people that the investigating authorities are independent.

“If this radicalisation prevails, it can be converted to terrorism & communalism,” he concluded.

The attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

On Thursday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had alleged that four rounds of bullets were fired at his car. Images posted by him showed two holes on the two doors of his car, apparently created by the bullets fired at the car. He also said that the tyres of his vehicle were also punctured in the alleged attack.

Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) informed that an illegal 9 mm pistol, which was used in the crime, was recovered. Five teams were formed to probe the case. Two accused were nabbed by the cops. Superintendent of Police (Hapur), Deepak Bhuker, stated that the assailants attacked Asaduddin Owaisi because they were offended by his “anti-Hindu” statements.

 

