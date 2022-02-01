Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeSocial Media'Laxmicoin', 'DigiLaxmi': Netizens get creative to find possible name for India's digital currency
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Laxmicoin’, ‘DigiLaxmi’: Netizens get creative to find possible name for India’s digital currency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced digital Indian currency that the Reserve Bank of India will issue starting April 1 this year.

OpIndia Staff
digital Indian currency
Indians are already curious about the name of the first Indian digital currency
6

Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decision to have India’s own digital currency, many have expressed their excitement and curiosity about the move.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman had announced a ‘digital rupee’ that will be issued using blockchain and other technologies. The Reserve Bank of India will be issuing the currency starting from FY 2022-23. India Today journalist Shiv Aroor took to Twitter to crowdsource the name for India’s upcoming digital currency and netizens did not disappoint.

Economist and founder of Navam Capital, Rajeev Mantri came up with an interesting Indian version called ‘Laxmicoin’ as an ode to Goddess Laxmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity.

‘Laxmicoin’ was challenged by another user with ‘DigiLaxmi’ suggestion money in the digital age.

Supreme Court Lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha suggested a unique yet rooted alternative with ‘Pae’ which stands for Rupee in Maithali

Owing to the government’s mastery at naming policies with fitting acronyms that are words themselves, tweeple came up with some hilarious alternatives with SICCA which stands for (Systemically integrated crypto-currency application) and PMDRY (Pradhan Mantri Digital Rupee Yojna).

With a view to acknowledge historical names of currencies associated with glorious Indian empires and revered Kings, people also came up with names suggestive of India being referred to as ‘Sone ki chidiya’ (Golden sparrow) once.

The announcement for a digital Indian currency to enter the market has created a lot of buzz amongst the crypto enthusiasts. You can read more about it and the challenges it poses for Indian government here.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscrypto, crypto india, digital indian currency, crypto currency tax india
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,155FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com