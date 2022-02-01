Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Union Budget 2022-23: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces India’s first digital currency – Digital Rupee

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India would have its own digital currency - Digital Rupee.

FM Sitharaman on Budget Day
In her budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that a digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies and will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23. This will give a significant boost to the economy, said FM Sitharaman.

In her fourth budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year. The Finance Minister said that the Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action, giving a blueprint of the economy from India at 75 to India at 100.

 

