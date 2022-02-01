Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India would have its own digital currency – Digital Rupee.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that a digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies and will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23. This will give a significant boost to the economy, said FM Sitharaman.

Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman#Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/tUdj2DoZCR — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022

In her fourth budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the country is expected to grow at 9.27 per cent in the coming year. The Finance Minister said that the Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on four pillars of development — inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action, giving a blueprint of the economy from India at 75 to India at 100.