Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Karnataka burqa row: Hijab petitioner now thinks HC hearing citing Quran and Sharia may impact elections in other states, seeks adjournment till Feb 28

Minor petitioner wants hearing adjourned till month end so that Sharia and Quran citing does not affect elections
One of the petitioners in the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka has sought adjournment in the hearing till February 28 claiming that the arguments are being used by political parties and groups ‘for ulterior gains’ in the ongoing elections in six states.

While it is heartening to see the younger generation, especially minors, being so politically aware, it is important to point out that these protests demanding hijab/burqa be allowed on school campus defying school uniform rules are backed by the Islamist group Popular Front of India (PFI) and its students’ wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). It has also received support from Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, another Islamic group.

The students were not wearing any hijab till December 2021. In October 2021 they got in touch with CFI which has since been consulting the girls on how to carry out the protests demanding hijab be allowed. The girls have been protesting while wearing burqa, full veil.

During the hearing in the High Court, the petitioners also demanded restricting media from reporting the arguments and social media discussions claiming the same may affect the ongoing elections. However, the High Court said that they would consider restricting media if the Election Commission approaches. However, the live streaming of the hearing was indeed suspended.

Their lawyer, Congress leader Devadatt Kamat, has been citing Quranic verses and other provisions of Sharia to make case for allowing the hijab. Kamat arguing over the absoluteness and relativity of Article 25 of the Constitution of India which talks about freedom to practice, propagate religion. He cited verses from the Quran justifying the use of headscarves in Islam.

During previous hearings, Adv. Kamat had argued that wearing a hijab is a fundamental Islamic practice mandated by the Quran. Kamat then proceeded to read a few verses from the Quran. “It is not correct for a woman after she starts menstruating to show her hands and face to strangers” Kamat quoted referring to Hadith mentioned in a Kerala HC judgment. However, many feel that if the secular judiciary follows Sharia, it may make the space unsafe for non-hijabi women.

