Sunday, February 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Burqa-clad protestors clash with Congress party workers during a protest over Hijab row,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Burqa-clad protestors clash with Congress party workers during a protest over Hijab row, video viral

The video of the brawl between the Congress party workers and the Burqa-clad women has gone viral on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Hijab protests gets violent
Muslim women clash with Congress party workers clash in Kalyan on Saturday/ Image Source: Hindustan Times
4

On Saturday, a fight broke out between a group of burqa clad protestors and the Congress party workers in Kalyan, Maharashtra. The incident occurred during a protest organised by the Congress party against the BJP-led Karnataka government over the ongoing hijab controversy in the state.

According to the reports, a group of burqa-clad Muslim protestors barged into the Congress party’s protests at Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan, on Saturday. The group of Muslim women picked up a fight with the Congress party workers, who were protesting against the Karnataka government for asking the students to follow the uniform guidelines.

Sanjay Gunjal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kalyan, said, “There was a clash between two groups of women during the protest. The clash was related to the participation in the protest that was organised by the Congress party. The situation was under control. There is no complaint received or case registered in this matter so far.”

The video of the brawl between the Congress party workers and the Burqa-clad protestors has gone viral on social media. In the video, it was seen that the Burqa-clad protestors were seen heckling and clashing with the Congress party workers during the protest.

Kanchan Kulkarni, the President of the Congress party’s women’s wing, claimed that their protest was completely in support of women, and they were representing the Congress party. She said some groups of women in hijab initially participated in the protest; however, they started blaming the party workers after seeing Congress party’s banners.

“These women were not identified by any of us as they randomly participated in the protest. Our women party workers, however, managed to control the situation without escalating it,” the Congress leader said.

The protests come amidst the ongoing row over hijab on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of Karnataka, which has resulted in violent incidents across the state. The matter is now sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaharashtra, hijab row, hijab controversy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,195FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com