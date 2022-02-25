As the Karnataka High Court heard the hijab case for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday, senior advocate AM Dar, appearing for the hijab-wearing students argued in the Court of law that wearing hijab is an essential part of Islam and that those who don’t wear one are considered as sinners in Islam.

He also said that the Court was not being properly guided on Quran. “According to Quran”, Dar appearing for Muslim girls said, “non-covering by a woman will mean the lady will be sent to the place where there will be wrath on Judgement Day to give hisaab. We have to be ready to face Judgement. To cover the head is an essential religious practise for us”.

Dar further narrated a story from Prophet Mohammed’s life to prove his point of women becoming sinners if they don’t wear hijab. Dar said, “In 1621, our Prophet was spiritually and physically taken during the night to the Allah in the heaven by Gabriel. During the journey, Prophet saw some women crying and asked Gabriel why were they so sad”.

“Gabriel told him, and this is narrated in the Quran and covered in the Hadith also -‘These are women of your Ummah, who were seen not wearing cover on their head and chest’. Prophet saw serpents around their neck, around their hair. The Prophet said – ‘I will pray to God to forgive them’. Gabriel said – ‘Unless Allah forgives them, your prayers will not matter because they have committed a sin’”, he was quoted.

He added that the religion believed in the narration and hijab was actually to protect women from the day of the Judgement. “Whatever Prophet has said is binding. How can we ignore it? Then we are not Muslims. Hijab is mandatory in Islam and has come from Quran”, he reiterated pleading that the petitioners only wanted a headscarf and not a full burqa.

According to the reports, Advocate AM Dar stated that no public order would be disturbed merely because a Muslim girl wore the hijab. He collated the situation to the Hindu religion and said that “If someone desecrates the image of Lord Ram or any Hindu goddess, then it is a public order issue. If you desecrate the image of another religion, then it hurts feelings and it can be public order. But simply covering the head; how does it cause a public order issue?”.

He added that India is neither a Hindu Rashtra nor an Islamic republic. It is a democratic, sovereign, secular, republic where rule of law must prevail. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government informed the court that an FIR had been registered against the members of the Campus Front of India (CFI) for their involvement in the case pertaining to the Government Pre-University Girls College in the Udupi district.

The hijab controversy in Karnataka gained momentum in the first week of January after eight Muslim girls were denied entry to classes in a Udupi college because they were wearing hijab. The college authorities had informed that the hijab was not a part of the uniform dress code mandated for the students.

The Muslim girls, adamant about wearing hijab, then filed a petition in High Court seeking permission to attend classes with hijab. They stated that wearing the hijab was their ‘fundamental right’ granted under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and ‘integral practice of Islam’.

The controversy spiralled as Hindu students in Karnataka styled with saffron scarves around their necks, protested against Muslim girls continuing to wear Hijab to the college. Tensions also prevailed at some educational institutions in Udupi, Shivamogga, Bagalkote and other parts as incidents of stone-pelting and violence were reported from various parts of the state.