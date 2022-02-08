Days after several automotive manufacturers were found endorsing Pakistani propaganda and supporting secessionism in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) condemned their actions on social media. FADA is the apex national body of the automobile Retail Industry in the country.

In a statement, FADA stated, “We strictly condemn the act of Hyundai Pakistan & Kia Pakistan for the tweets on Kashmir. We remain committed to our motherland and have written to both the companies in India to clear their stand on the same. We also urge the Ministry of Heavy Industries & SIAM India to seek clarifications. Kashmir is India’s integral part & will continue to remain so till eternity. Jai Hind!”

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) also condemned Suzuki Motocycle Pakistan, Honda Cars Pakistan, Honda Motorcycle, and Isuzu Pakistan for their pro-terrorist stance on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. This day is observed annually on February 5 by Pakistan to extend their support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil.

Honda, Suzuki, Isuzu support pro-Pakistani propaganda on Kashmir

On February 5 this year, Atlas Honda Limited posted on Facebook, “We stand in solidarity with Kashmir.”

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Atlas Honda Limited

A similar post was uploaded by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, promoting Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorism on Indian soil.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited

The Pakistani dealership of Japanese vehicle manufacturer Isuzu also called for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir. “75 years is a long time to realise the importance of freedom and stand up against the struggle of innocent people in Kashmir,” it posted on Facebook.

At the time of writing, the contentious Facebook post by Isuzu stood deleted.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Isuzu



Earlier in 2021, Japanese multinational company Suzuki also posted on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. While insinuating that Kashmiris in India are not free, it said, “To be free is a basic human right.”

Screengrab of the post by Suzuki

Every year on 5th February, Pakistan tries to reinforce its propaganda on Jammu and Kashmir by observing ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, under the guise of which it continues to extend support to the Kashmiri separatist movement that is funded and supported by the Pakistan state. It was launched by Nawaz Sharif as the Pakistani Prime Minister in 1991.

Similar tweets supporting Islamic terrorism in Kashmir were posted by Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors on their official social media platforms, following which they received overwhelming flak from netizens.