Thousands of people have joined the final journey of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was brutally stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, on February 21, 2022, for demanding uniformity in dress code.

According to images shared by news agency ANI, thousands of people gathered to accompany the body of the 26-year-youth while it is being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem.

Karnataka | Body of the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly murdered yesterday in Shivamogga, being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem.



Following the killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday that police had gathered a few leads in the case, the investigation into which started last night. CM Bommai said, “One Harsha was stabbed to death yesterday. Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night.”

Harsha was killed by ‘Musalman goondas’, won’t allow goondaism: Karnataka minister on the killing of the Bajrang Dal activist

Karnataka BJP minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, KS Eshwarappa on Monday while reacting to the brutal murder of a Hindu activist in Shivamogga district, said, “I’m very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by ‘Musalmaan goondas’ (Muslim goons)…We’ll not allow goondaism.”

The identity of the perpetrators is yet to be ascertained. Following the murder of Harsha, the situation in Shivamogga has become tense. A probe has been launched into the case. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received threats prior to his brutal killing.

The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.