Thursday, February 3, 2022
Lawyer of Delhi riots accused wants screenshots of WhatsApp chats that implicate Umar Khalid and others deleted

LawBeat had posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages that Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing on behalf of the Delhi police presented as evidence to oppose the bail plea of Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid.

OpIndia Staff
Khalid Saifi's lawyer asks court to direct LawBeat to pull down SS of Whatsapp chats that implicate Delhi Riot accused
Senior lawyer Rebecca John, who is representing Northeast Delhi riots suspect Khalid Saifi, asked a Delhi court on Thursday, February 3 to order LawBeat, an Indian legal news portal, to pull down Tweets regarding Umar Khalid’s yesterday’s bail hearing, which she referred to as ‘contemptuous’.

LawBeat had posted screenshots of WhatsApp messages that Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing on behalf of the Delhi police presented as evidence to oppose the bail plea of Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid.

Rebecca John calls WhatsApp messages implicating Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid ‘contemptuous’

“Before case begins, would like to point out that sections of the reporting be taken down. I don’t know who these people are. A media house named “Lawbeat” has put up whatsapp messages. This is absolutely contemptuous,” said Rebecca John in Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat’s court that is continuing to hear Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and other’s bail plea in connection with 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi Riots.

While Rebecca John insisted that the screenshots shared by Lawbeat be taken down, SSP Amit Prasad responded that “an appropriate application may be filed for pulling down tweets which have shared screenshots from yesterday’s hearing. I understand that will be more appropriate.”

“Don’t take screenshots during the court proceedings,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat responded.

‘Blood has to be shed, ready to ignite fire’, prosecutors provide WhatsApp chats as more evidence to oppose Umar Khalid’s bail plea

On Wednesday, OpIndia reported how Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing on behalf of the Delhi police, presented more evidence before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, to oppose the bail plea of Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid.

SSP Amit Prasad had included WhatsApp chats between numerous accused parties in his arguments, which were included in the chargesheet and additional chargesheets.

Prasad further informed the court that various WhatsApp groups, including the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the Delhi Protest Support Group (DPSG), were formed to coordinate information regarding protest places.

To substantiate claims that a larger conspiracy to cause communal riots was hatched by Umar Khalid, SSP Amit Prasad read out a statement of a witness who had confirmed that Umar Khalid during a meeting had said: “Sarkar musalmano ke khilaaf hai, bhashan se kaam nahi chalega, khoon bahana padega,” translated as (The government is against the Muslims, only talking is not enough, we will have to shed blood), the screenshot of which were shared by LawBeat while covering the proceedings.

 

