Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, did an interview with Kishore Kumar for a New York-based Indian television program back in the 1970s. Kishore Kumar agreed to the interview only after knowing that it will be done by none other than Lata Mangeshkar. The story is a bit filmy.

The conversation took place in a room at the iconic Watergate Hotel in Washington, where many celebrities were also staying. Kishore, who was known for his antipathy to the press, had been convinced for the interview.

Lata was also scheduled to be interviewed that day, so she arrived early and finished her portion on time. Kishore arrived a little late. There he came to see Kiran Vairale, the interviewer. Suddenly he backed into the kitchenette of the apartment and did not come out from there. Something appeared to irritate him, but it was unclear what it was.

After a while, he stated that his only condition for leaving the kitchen was that he would not do the interview with anybody else, but that if Lata Mangeshkar did it, he would be fine.

Lata Mangeshkar then agreed to do the interview and Kishore Kumar came out of the kitchen soon after.

Here are some of the questions that were asked and answered during the interview:

Lata: How do you feel about performing on stage with me? Please, only the truth.

Kishore: It’s fantastic. I’m only worried about one thing: you’re so reserved, and I’m known for clowning about a lot, so I’m worried I’m upsetting you.

Lata: You see, I have the same problem; I can’t sing and go around all over the place.

Kishore: No, Lata, your personal style is ideal for you. The audience expects me to move around and dance because I was an actor before becoming a full-time singer, and I aim to give them double pleasure!

Lata: Do you think you’re happy right now?

Kishore: I’m overjoyed. By God’s grace, I have nothing I desire. If there is one thing I wish for, it is to return to Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, my hometown.

Kishore Kumar used to sit in a Shamshan on a frequent basis. When Lata asked why so?

Kishore Kumar replied: ‘This is, after all, my last destination.

Among the thousands of memorable songs by Lata Mangeshkar, a large number of them were duets with Kishore Kumar. According to an analysis by Hindustan Times, the two legendary singers of the Hindi film industry had sung 348 songs together. This was the second-highest number of duet songs by Lata Mangeshkar with a male singer, she had sung the highest 450 songs with Muhammad Rafi, another legend.