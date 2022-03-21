Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsClashes over the unveiling of Shivaji statue in Nizamabad, BJP says AIMIM and TRS...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Clashes over the unveiling of Shivaji statue in Nizamabad, BJP says AIMIM and TRS workers pelted stones, section 144 imposed

According to Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, AIMIM and TRS workers pelted stones when BJP and Shiv Sena workers tried to instal the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

OpIndia Staff
4

Section 144 has been imposed in Bodhan town of Telangana’s Nizamabad district after AIMIM and TRS workers violently opposed the unveiling of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, said the local BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Taking to Twitter, MP Dharmapuri said, “The same crooked mindset..Demolish ours—Accomplish theirs! MIM & TRS goons trying to thwart the unveiling of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & destroy the statue set up at Bodhan Ambedkar Chowrasta accepted by a municipal resolution!”.

The MP shared a video of the incident as well where a large mob could be seen gathered around the statue.

Local BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was planned to be erected at the Ambedkar crossroad of Bodhan town, which shares a border with Maharashtra.

Vishnu Varshan Reddy, the State General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh also took to Twitter to say that AIMIM supporters and workers were pelting stones at those unveiling the statue saying that the statue was being installed in “their area”.

Reportedly, to ensure that matters don’t escalate further, section 144 has been imposed in the area.

MP Arvind Dharmapuri has also alleged the tacit involvement of the police and the state administration. Taking to Twitter, Dharmapuri said that the police and the state administration were opposing the installation of a Shivaji Maharaj statue while allowing the construction of illegal structures called “mosques”.

“Now, the ruling party TRS’ counsellor openly threatening to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!” he further said posting a video on Twitter.

Reportedly, clashes erupted after AIMIM and TRS workers were pitted against BJP and Shiv Sena workers who were installing the statue.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,484FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com