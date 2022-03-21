Monday, March 21, 2022
HomeFact-CheckPolitical Fact-CheckAkhilesh Yadav blames BJP for UP being the third poorest state, but the data...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for UP being the third poorest state, but the data is from the time when he was CM: A fact-check

During the period of 2015-16, the Akhilesh Yadav-led government was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav ignored these facts and tried to mislead the public with an updated news clipping that too about a report that was based on the data collected during the period when he was CM of UP

Anurag
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav published misleading tweet, called out by Cabinet Minister (Image: Deccan Chronical)
60

On March 21, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav blamed Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for poverty in the state. He shared an undated news clipping that talked about Niti Aayog’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index or MPI and stated UP holds the third position in the list of poorest states.

Yadav, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote, “In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in the highest malnutrition rate and in the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP is in the worst position in the whole country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government.”

Though it is true that Niti Aayog had put UP at third position in the overall poverty index, it has to be noted that the MPI report is not recent but was released in November 2021. Explaining the report, in an official press release, it was said that the MPI report was based on NFHS-4 data that was collected in 2015-16. At that time, BJP was not in power in the state. Also, the BJP-led government in the centre had spent only two years by then in power.

Sidharth Nath Singh, Cabinet Minister, MSME, quoted Yadav and said, “The report is showing thorns of your government on which the people of Uttar Pradesh had walked towards poverty. The data is from the National Family Health Survey-4 (the Year 2015-16). Whereas in the current preliminary report of 2020-21 shows poverty has decreased by 15 per cent.”

Furthermore, during the period of 2015-16, the Akhilesh Yadav-led government was in power in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav ignored these facts and tried to mislead the public with an updated news clipping that too about a report that was based on the data collected during the period when he was CM of UP. In the press release, it was said that further progress of the country will be calculated on the base of NFHS-5 data that was collected in 2019-21.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,520FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com