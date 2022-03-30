BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on 30th March 2022. After Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protested outside the house of the Delhi CM, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and police have jointly sent some goons to the residence of the Delhi CM with an intention to ‘kill him’.

Members of BJP’s youth wing had gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to mark their displeasure and protest against his remarks in Delhi Assembly, wherein he called ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie depicting the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits as a film based on lies. Kejriwal had then also taken a swipe at the demands of making the movie tax-free by asking film director and producer Vivek Agnihotri to release it for free on YouTube.

In opposition to Kejriwal’s callous remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, BJP youth wing workers, along with BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya and Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, led a protest outside the Delhi CM’s residence, which was later dubbed by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as an attempt to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

However, Gautam Gambir responded to the allegations levelled by Manish Sisodia, alleging that the AAP was now pulling out a victim card after insulting the Kashmiri Hindus. “Hello Delhi, I am badly trapped by insulting the Kashmiri Hindus. Even after a million attempts and a paid interview, the situation is not under control. Now there is only one way, the victim card. The BJP wants to kill me. Please help spread it! Your Publicity Minister,” Gambhir sarcastically tweeted in order to insinuate what AAP and Kejriwal were trying to do so after the latter’s remarks in Delhi Assembly sparked nationwide outrage.

नमस्ते दिल्ली



कश्मीरी हिन्दुओं का अपमान करके मैं बुरी तरह फँस चुका हूँ. लाख कोशिशों और बिकाऊ इंटरव्यू के बाद भी हालात काबू में नहीं आ रहे. अब एक ही रास्ता है, विक्टिम कार्ड। भाजपा मुझे जान से मार देना चाहती है. कृपया इसे फ़ैलाने में मदद करें!



आपका प्रचारमंत्री — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 30, 2022

Earlier, Manish Sisodia alleged that as BJP is not able to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in the elections, it is now planning to kill Arvind Kejriwal. OpIndia has been present at the protest site. There was no violent mob outside Kejriwal’s house. In fact, all of them were protesting in a peaceful manner.

There was massive outrage on social media against this statement by Arvind Kejriwal. Now, as his party finds itself mired in the quagmire, the only way it sees to salvage itself from the crisis is by playing the victim card and exaggerating a relatively peaceful protest by BJP as a wanton attempt to endanger the life of the Delhi CM.

Kashmiri Hindus organise a demonstration to protest against disparaging remarks made by Arvind Kejriwal

Besides BJP workers, Kashmiri Hindus were also seen holding placards and demonstrating outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal in opposition to the disparaging remarks he had made in the Delhi Assembly last week.

Kashmiri Hindus peacefully protested outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house. Image by OpIndia

It is notable to mention that ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir in the year 1990 and their subsequent exodus.