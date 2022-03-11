Friday, March 11, 2022
Bolivian soldier who had shot dead leftist fighter Che Guevara dies at 80 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra

Mario Teran had shot dead Argentina-born Guevara on 9th October 1967 in the eastern Santa Cruz province of Bolivia during the cold war

The Bolivian soldier Mario Teran who is credited to have shot dead the leftist fighter Che Guevara has died at the age of 80 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra on Thursday 10th March 2022. After his retirement, Mario Teran was living in Santa Cruz de la Sierra. He was ill and hospitalized for the last three weeks. He is survived by his two children and his wife.

Leftist leader Che Guevara had fought in the Cuban revolution that won power in 1959 under Fidel Castro by toppling the regime of Fulgencio Batista. Che Guevara had worked for some time in the Cuban government as an official and later moved his focus to African and South American countries to needlessly incite the people in those countries for insurrections against their own state.

Mario Teran had shot dead Argentina-born Guevara on 9th October 1967 in the eastern Santa Cruz province of Bolivia during the cold war. According to a report by WION News, Gary Prado, who is a former Bolivian soldier and also who helped capture Guevara 54 years ago, has said, “He died. He was ill and nothing could be done.”

A Twitter user Chitrangada has posted in her tweet, “Dear Mario Teran, thank you for your service and ending the life of this miserable wretch Che all those years back. RIP! Bolivian soldier who shot dead revolutionary Che Guevara dies at 80.”

After Bolivian soldiers had tracked down Che Guevara, Mario Teran was chosen to kill Guevara as per the orders to execute had arrived from the Bolivian capital.

