Hours after Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha appeared before the BCCI-appointed three-member committee formed to investigate the WhatsApp scandal involving the cricketer and an alleged journalist, sports anchor Boria Majumdar on Saturday put out a tweet accusing the cricketer of “doctoring” the screenshots of the WhatsApp messages.

On February 19, Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha had shared a screenshot of disturbing messages sent to him by a ‘journalist’ forcing him for an interview and then using disdainful language to deride him for not responding. In the purported conversation, the alleged journalist had asked Saha to do an interview with him.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper posted a tweet, “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone.”

The journalist also said that he would not be pushing Saha for an interview, however, the wicket-keeper must choose the person who can help him the most. Saha did not disclose the name of the journalist, however, it was speculated that the journalist was none other than Boria Majumdar.

With the latest video by Boria Majumdar, the mystery has been unfolded regarding the identity of the journalist who allegedly threatened the Indian cricketer for not obliging his request for an interview.

In his 8 minutes 36 seconds long video, Boria Majumdar accused the Bengal-based cricketer of blurring a few parts of the text message he had sent asking for an interview. He also claimed that Wriddhiman Saha tried to erase the date and presented a manipulated version of the conversation in public.

Boria Majumdar also requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a fair hearing, adding that his lawyers are serving Wriddhiman a defamation notice.

“There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail,” the alleged journalist tweeted.

On Saturday, Wriddiman Saha made his deposition before the BCCI’s three-member committee comprising the cricket board’s vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and the BCCI Apex Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

Following his meeting with the BCCI, Saha had said, “I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries.”

According to a report by the Indian Express, Saha had named Mujumdar, who hosts a show “Backstage with Boria”.