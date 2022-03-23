Wednesday, March 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsProvisions of Disaster Management Act to contain Covid-19 revoked after two years, requirement of...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Provisions of Disaster Management Act to contain Covid-19 revoked after two years, requirement of face masks to stay

After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA decided that there is no need to invoke the DM Act now to contain Covid-19

OpIndia Staff
Disaster Management Act provisions revoked after 2 years
Image Source- One India
3

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced the revocation of the Disaster Management Act 2005 for COVID containment measures. This is exactly two years after the Central govt had imposed the ‘Janta Curfew’ as the beginning of a long standing battle against the corona virus outbreak in the year 2020.

Taking note of the NDMA recommendation, the Union Home Secretary yesterday wrote to the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to discontinue the orders and guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act for COVID containment measures. “I would advise all the States/UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures”, the Home Secretary stated in the letter dated March 22.

The letter states that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the CO VID appropriate behaviour. States and UTs have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed State/UT specific plans for managing the pandemic.

The letter further stated that the total COVID caseload in the country stood at 23,913 only and the daily positivity rate had declined to 0.28 percent. It added that a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses had been administered. “Considering the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has decided that DM Act will not be invoked after March 31 for Covid containment,” the letter by Bhalla read.

It therefore states that, “After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for COVID containment measures.”

According to the NDMA, after the expiry of the existing MHA order dated February 25, no further order may be issued by MHA. However, it said that COVID containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue. NDMA further has stated that the states and UTs may act at the local level if they record a surge in the active corona virus cases.

According to the reports, India has reported 1,778 new COVID cases and 62 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this India’s total tally of COVID cases have increased to 4,30,12,749 and the death toll has climbed to 5,16,605. The data revealed by the Union health ministry further says that the active cases have declined to 23,913, the recovery rate currently being at 98.75%.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,547FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com