Wednesday, March 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDisney president wants more Disney characters to be LGBTQ+ or racial minorities, says her...
EntertainmentMediaWorld
Updated:

Disney president wants more Disney characters to be LGBTQ+ or racial minorities, says her own children are ‘pansexual’ and ‘transgender’

"I am here as a mother of two queer children - one transgender child and one pansexual child and also a leader. It got me thinking when I had conversations with my colleagues on open forums and I feel a responsibility to speak not just for myself but also for them," she added during the meeting.

OpIndia Staff
Disney boss says their lead characters will now be LGBTQ+ and racial minorities
Karey Burke is the President of Walt Disney's general entertainment, images via Twitter
6

Days after The Walt Disney Company made an official stand against the alleged ‘Don’t Say Gay‘ bill passed by the Florida state, a top official at the company has expressed that representation of LGBTQ and racial minority characters will be elevated in its content production.

Karey Burke, President of Walt Disney’s general entertainment has promised in a company meeting that nearly half of all Disney characters would either be LGBTQ+ or racial minorities by the end of this year.

Disney produces movies and shows for children.

In a video posted by American journalist Christopher F Rufo, Burke can be heard making a case for increased representation of the LGBTQ community after the company saw many protests on its campuses concerning the controversial bill. She expressed that she took this decision as a mother of a transgender and a pansexual child and as a leader of the company.

“I am here as a mother of two queer children – one transgender child and one pansexual child and also a leader. It got me thinking when I had conversations with my colleagues on open forums and I feel a responsibility to speak not just for myself but also for them,” she added during the meeting.

Pansexual refers to a category of people who do not limit their sexual preferences based upon biological sex or gender identity.

Burke noted that when one of her executives reported the company’s content having only a handful of queer leads, She realised the company was not inclusive enough. She suggested that while the company has “many many many LGBTQIA+ characters”, there was a dearth of them as leads and narratives in which gay characters are not ‘just characters’.

In a teary-eyed address, Burke referred to The Walt Disney Company’s ‘Reimagine Tomorrow’ campaign which aims to represent more minority groups. ‘By 2022, 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups” the campaign statement says. “Going forward, I hope this is a moment where we just don’t allow each other to go backwards,” she added.

Among its recent woke decisions pandering to liberal politics in the USA includes addressing visitors at Disney parks as ”Dreamers of all ages” instead of “ladies and gentleman, boys and girls.”

On March 28, The Walt Disney Company took an official stand in criticising the alleged ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passed in Florida after its employees stanged protests across the USA. Disney asked for the bill to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts after it was forced to take a political stand by its LGBTQ+ employees. The controversial bill caused much disruption in the country, which effectively restricts teaching concepts like ‘Sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ to children from kindergarten to class 3.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLGBTQ Disney, Disney florida, Ron DeSantis bill
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,753FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com