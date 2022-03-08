On Friday (March 4), French physician and former Charlie Hebdo columnist Patrick Pelloux revealed how Islamists, working in hospitals are systematically destroying the healthcare system. He made the remarks during an interview with the Paris-based news magazine, Marianne.

Pelloux had submitted a report about the same to the French government. While speaking to Marianne, he informed, “The first expression of these radicalizations among hospital staff, external staff or chaplains is sexism and homophobia, even before anti-Semitism, which is never very far behind.”

The French physician emphasised, “These kinds of problems lead doctors to refuse to treat or to use certain techniques, which fortunately is still a very marginal phenomenon. In particular, we had the case of a doctor who refused to perform an organ transplant because it was haram.”

Hospitals do not act against Islamists for fear of being called ‘racist’

Patrick Pelloux informed that Muslim staff members are also involved in active proselytism in hospitals. “During our hearings, a nurse in a hospital in the west of the country told us that one of her colleagues, a fundamentalist Muslim, was proselytizing and trying to convert his colleagues. Nobody knew what to do,” he stated.

The former Charlie Hebdo columnist said that the situation is further aggravated by inaction against Islamic fundamentalists by the hospital management, out of the fear of being labelled ‘racist’. He warned that lack of caution can lead to the recruitment of dangerous and highly radicalised people in hospitals.

In his report to the French government, Pelloux highlighted the example of one Saint Camille hospital which was occupied by a frenzied mob of 200-odd Muslims for Namaz after a nearby mosque was shut down by the Interior Ministry of the French government.

Hospitals are primary targets of Islamist groups: Patrick Pelloux

On being asked whether hospitals were targeted by ‘fundamentalist’ religious groups, Patrick Pelloux pointed out how the French government had to ban a Muslim charity organisation by the name of BarakaCity in 2020 due to its proximity to radical Islamists.

“Never forget that the main means of Daesh in Syria was access to free healthcare for the population. Free healthcare is not a trifle! Zineb El Rahzoui, who has translated political letters from the Muslim Brotherhood, has shown that their aim, especially in France, was to use the social system and conquer the hospital system….” the French physician concluded.

France shuts down mosque and Islamic school for harbouring ‘radical Islam’

Earlier in October last year, the France government ordered the closure of a mosque in Allonnes near Le Mans for harbouring ‘radical Islam’ and ‘legitimising terrorist attacks’. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the managers and imams at the mosque allowed actions that run counter to the ‘values of the Republic’.

The mosque was shut down for six months, Darmanin said, adding that the bank accounts of the mosque’s administrators were also seized. The charges against the mosque include inciting hatred towards France, Westerners, Christians, and Jews.

“The sermons propagated in this mosque cultivating hatred toward France,” Darmanin wrote on Twitter, defending the closure. The administration said that apart from hatred and discrimination, the mosque also promoted “the establishment of sharia” in France. Along with the mosque, a Quranic school hosted by it was also closed, saying that “armed jihad” was promoted in the school.