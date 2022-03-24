The Kashmir Files has turned out to be a catharsis for the Hindus. The movie based on the genuine stories of Kashmiri Pandits takes viewers back to the early 1990s when the unrest started in Kashmir due to the increasing Islamic Jihad, driving the vast majority of Hindus away from the valley. Those who refused to leave were butchered by the Kashmiri Jihadi Muslims.

According to estimates, between February and March 1990, around 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit people escaped from the valley. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial film that attempts to tell the brutally honest account of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide in Kashmir has struck a chord among the audience, with people expressing their shock over the incidents that occurred nearly three decades ago. They are also angry against the erstwhile ‘secular-liberal’ establishment for erasing such heinous attacks against Hindus from public memory.

After coming out of theatres, more Indians want to know about the Kashmiri Hindus and the genocide that was unleashed against the community. So for the last 30 days, more Indians have been on the internet to search for information on Kashmiri Pandits and their horrific killings.

Here is the analysis 30 day Google Trends data for the keyword ‘Kashmiri Pandit’. The film – ‘The Kashmiri Pandit’ was released on March 11, 2022. The search for Kashmiri Pandit on Google started a week before the movie was released, and within a week on March 15, the trend picked up to reach a peak value of 100. More people wanted to know about what happened to Kashmiri Pandits. The movie became a triggering effect for people to uncover the dark history of radical Islamic terrorism that led to the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

Google search trend for ‘Kashmiri Pandit’ for last 30 days

The Hindus. who have watched the movie have also searched for information about Kashmiri Hindus. Since March 11, many have searched for information on key topics that are associated with the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Google search trend for ‘Kashmiri Hindus’ for last 30 days

‘Kashmiri Pandit Genocide’ is another term that was picked by Google, indicating that more people wanted to know about the genocide only after they watched the movie. Essentially, the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial movie has woken up Hindus from their deep slumber.

The people who watched the movie are now looking for specific information on the Kashmiri Pandit victims. The stories of victims of the genocide like Girija Tickoo, BK Ganjoo, and others are finally reaching the masses. The masses are searching for details of these victims and their stories. The brutalities hidden from the common masses for over three days are gradually coming out.

Girija Tickoo, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was gang-raped and cut in half using a mechanical saw by the radical Islamists, has been one of the top-searched keywords in the last month. Soon after the release of the movie, the audience who discovered the shocking truth about the terror unleashed against Girija Tickoo and her family took to the internet to confirm the real incident.

BK Ganjoo was also one of the top-searched keywords last month. One of the most heart-wrenching scenes of the film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is where a woman is force-fed rice soaked in her husband’s blood. This was the recreation of a brutal murder from 1990 when terrorists had come searching for engineer BK Ganjoo, who had hidden in a rice barrel. Ganjoo, whose secret location was identified by a neighbouring Muslim family, was shot dead by the terrorists who fired multiple rounds at the rice barrel allowing the blood to drip out of the container. The rice soaked in the blood was then forcefully fed to Ganjoo’s wife.

The netizens also searched for information on Google about Kashmiri Muslims – the silent enablers and the perpetrators of the genocide against Kashmiri Hindus.

The public also searched about the perpetrators of this violence like terrorists Yasin Malik, Bitta Karate alias Farooq Ahmed Dar.

Yasin Malik, the chief of pro-Pakistan terror outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), played a chief role in the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir. He is accused of funding terror in Kashmir. He has been arrested in a case related to funding and perpetrating terror on Indian soil. You can read a detailed report on Yasin Malik here.

Similarly, people also searched for more information on Bitta Karate alias Farooq Ahmed Dar, another notorious Pakistan sponsored Islamic terrorist who waged war against the Indian state for decades.

In an interview in 1991, the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist had admitted to killing more than 20 Kashmiri Pandits. Dubbed as the “Butcher of Pandits”, Bitta Karate also went on to become the top terrorist of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) before being arrested in June 1990.

The Google trends picked up active engagement by users on keyword ‘Bitta Karate’ since the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ was released on March 11.

Besides terrorists who unleashed terror on the innocent Hindus in the valley, people are also searching for information on anti-India elements within the country who provided intellectual cover for these crimes and absolved the Jihadi Islamists from their crime.

Far-left anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, who intends to free Kashmir from India in the future, was one of the most searched individuals ever since the movie was released. The people want to know more about the role these left-liberal ‘intellectuals’ played in destabilising India and inciting terror against the Hindus living in the valley.

Nivedita Menon is another far-left propagandist whose name has surfaced yet again in the social media circles for instigating young students within university campuses to take up arms against the state. Menon, a professor of political science at JNU, has been caught several times brainwashing students to seek independence for Kashmir.

Well, the movie has achieved the unthinkable – waking up Hindus to reality. The most significant success of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is that it has successfully awakened the common Hindus, who were otherwise reluctant and lethargic, to discuss the critical issues that threaten not just the civilisation values, but our own existence. However, the movie has made Hindus realise the extent of the threat a Hindu is facing today and the resulting consequences to be suffered if we do not stand up against the present dangers that we are encountering.