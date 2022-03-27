While some Muslim students in Karnataka are demanding to wear hijab in classrooms, now BJP MLA MP Renukacharya has demanded a ban on madrasas in the state. He made this statement on 26th March when he was reacting on the Karnataka bandh called against the Karnataka High Court decision to prohibit hijab in the educational campuses.

MP Renukacharya said, “Some anti-national organizations have called for Karnataka bandh. Can govt tolerate this? Is this Pakistan, Bangladesh, or an Islamic country? Won’t tolerate this. Congress leaders defended this on the floor of the House.”

MP Renukacharya is the political secretary to Karnataka CM Basawaraj Bommai. He further said, “I want to ask Congress who created the hijab issue, you or us? Is vote bank more important to you? I ask Congress, why do we need madrasas? What do madrasas propagate? They instigate innocent kids. Tomorrow they’ll go against our country & never say Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Demanding a ban on madrasas, he added, “I request the CM and Education Minister to ban madrasas. Don’t we have other schools where Hindu and Christian students study? You teach anti-national lessons here. They should be banned or made to teach the syllabus what we teach in other schools.”

It is notable that on 15th March 2022, the Karnataka High Court had issued its verdict in the hijab case, ruling that it is not an important Islamic practice and so cannot be permitted in educational institutions which have uniform dresses and hijab does not form part of the same.