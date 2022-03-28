Weeks after the Karnataka High Court upheld the state government’s order, maintaining the hijab ban in educational institutes across the state, some students shunned their obstinacy in wearing hijab as they removed burqas before entering classes to take their examinations.

News agency ANI reported that although some students were seen entering the St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School (Bengaluru) in burqas, they removed the Islamic attire before entering the examination halls for writing their exams.

Karnataka | Students reached the examination center to appear for the state’s SSLC exam 2022, today morning



Before entering the examination hall, some students were seen removing their burqa



Visuals from St Joseph’s Convent Girls High School, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/QM8LfHGvnz — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

While some students fall in line, others who were insistent on wearing burqas choose to skip examinations

Times Now special correspondent, Imran Khan, informed that a ‘hijabi’ student was sent back home for flouting uniform guidelines by the authorities at Shantinekatan school in Hubballi. According to him, the student was only allowed to write exams after she wore a ‘different dress.’

A #HijabRow student was sent back for coming to college wearing hijab at Shantiniketan school, #Hubballi #Karnataka. She later came back wearing different dress. And was allowed to appear for the exam. pic.twitter.com/xcoVHkvgB2 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 28, 2022

The Quint journalist, Nikhila Henry, had claimed that a Muslim student was not allowed to write her 10th Board exam after she showed up at her examination centre in a hijab. The said student refused to adhere to the rules and left the exam hall with her family member.

A Muslim student in Bagalkote missed SSLC examination as she was not allowed to write exam in hijab. She left the hall with her family member. Across the board, hijab is not being allowed in Class X board exams in Karnataka. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/nLcTdBBEiO — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 28, 2022

In another instance, the journalist claimed that teachers welcomed ‘hijabi students’ with a rose in CS Patil school in the Gadag district of Karnataka. “The students, however, had to write the examination without the headscarf, to comply with the recent order that banned the hijab in SSLC exam halls,” she pointed out.

In CS Patil School, Gadag, teachers offer roses to welcome students in hijab. The students, however, had to write the examination without the headscarf, to comply by the recent order that banned hijab in SSLC exam halls. ⁦⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pr71rFap45 — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) March 28, 2022

On Sunday (March 27), freelance journalist Syed Mueen had posted the story of a Davangere-based female activist named Jasmine Banu. She held a demonstration demanding that students be allowed to write exams in their hijab. Interestingly, the activist was seen wearing a burqa during the protest.

“I am here protesting to convey my message to Allah and not to show off before the public. If you are standing with the truth, then come and join me,” the Muslim activist was heard saying to the onlookers.

I am here protesting to covey my Allah not to show the public. If your standing with the truth come and join me.@KM21Ja (Jasmin Banu) pic.twitter.com/4P7nV6Y8Z0 — Syed Mueen (@Mueen_magadi) March 27, 2022

Hijab not allowed inside the board exam hall, says Karnataka education minister

On Sunday (March 27), Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh had clarified that no headscarves (hijab) would be allowed during the 10th Board exams in the State.

He had stated, “After the high court order, we’ve not allowed the (hijab). We’ve given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come to the campus wearing the same but will not be allowed to wear it in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams.”

BC Nagesh also pointed out that no re-examination would be conducted for students who choose to skip the exam. Despite this, several female Muslim students were seen flouting the government guidelines and insisting that they be allowed to write the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in hijab.

It must be mentioned that the 10th Board exams in Karnataka began on Monday (March 28) and will conclude on April 22 this year. A total of 8.73 lakh students from over 15000+ schools will appear for the exams.

Karnataka Hijab row: The story so far

In February this year, some Muslim students from a PU College in Udupi filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court to allow them to attend classes wearing Hijab. They were denied entry into classes after the college management made it clear that the hijab is not part of the uniform. Since then, the ‘students’ launched protests while being dressed in burqas.

The Muslim students had started wearing hijab and burqa to their school, in defiance of the uniform rules since December 2021. The students had admitted being in consultation with the CFI, the student wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), since October last year.

Subsequently, the lawyers representing the Muslim students had cited Sharia in the secular court to make a point on the hijab, claiming that it is an essential religious practice and is mandatory for Muslim women.

However, on March 15, the Karnataka High Court held that Hijab is not an essential practice in Islam and that the uniform is a reasonable restriction on the Right to Religion. Following the verdict, liberals and Islamists took to Twitter to cast aspersions on the independence of the Judiciary.