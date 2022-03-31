On Thursday, amid the protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his blatant remarks on the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga glued posters outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s office. The posters read- “Listen Kejriwal, the film that you call a lie is a painful part of our history”.

Bagga took to Twitter on March 31 and shared a 30-second video showing the posters glued at the Aam Aadmi Party Headquarters. This is hours after Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in Delhi against his recent comments in the legislative assembly where he mocked the film ‘the Kashmir Files’.

at Aam Aadmi Party Headquarters pic.twitter.com/Y20Eq3tXRU — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 30, 2022

As reported by Opindia, a group of Kashmiri pandits marched from the Indraprastha College of Women to the residence of CM Kejriwal on Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. The protest was coordinated by ‘India 4 Kashmir’, an organization that works on the issue of Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits. The protesters voiced displeasure yesterday on Kejriwal’s disrespectful statements against the ‘Kashmiri Hindu Genocide’.

Also, the members of BJP’s youth wing had earlier gathered outside Kejriwal’s residence to mark a protest against his remarks in Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly had called ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie depicting the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits as a film based on lies. He had also blatantly asked the film producers to upload the movie on YouTube for free instead of making it tax-free in Delhi.

The peaceful protests that were led by BJP youth wing workers, along with BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya and Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, were later dubbed by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as an attempt to ‘kill Arvind Kejriwal’. Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party and police had jointly sent some goons to the residence of the Delhi CM to ‘kill him’.

The Delhi Police however has detained around 70 of the BJYM members for allegedly breaching two barricades and shouting slogans outside the residence of the Delhi CM. DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi accused that the protesters carried a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the gate of the CM residence.

Police team immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. Legal action is being initiated: DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Reportedly, a case has been registered under sections 186/353/188/332 of the Indian Penal Code and Act No 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 in connection with the protest. Delhi Police has dispatched teams for arrests while the investigations are still underway.